Monarch: Legacy of Monsters nuclear snack sends Godzilla fans into meme fest overdrive

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has finally given a long-awaited explanation to an event hinted at during the 2014 movie Godzilla. The latter mentioned that 1954’s nuke test was the first time the giant monster was recorded and the human-monster interaction started. However, nine years later, the third episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters gave the explanation of the actual event as per MonsterVerse theory.

While in the 2014 movie, Dr. Serizawa had commented on the 1954 Castle Bravo test being a failed attempt at killing Godzilla, the actual events of the time were shown in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3. Moreover, the method employed by the US Military has a chilling similarity to the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings, which is the MonsterVerse explanation of nuclear action.

However, the method employed, has led to hordes of memes on social media with fans' posts bursting, with hilarious reactions.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has fans exchanging memes about Godzilla’s nuking scene

The third episode of Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters elaborated on the plan in 1954 to draw out the giant monster discovered by the Monarch trio, Keiko, Shaw, and Bill Randa. The Castle Bravo plan put in action by General Puckett needed to draw Godzilla out of the ocean before bombing his face, creating the typical mushroom cloud of nuclear bombs.

The fact that Godzilla is a radiation-devouring beast makes attempst at nuking it to kill it an irrational decision. However, the scene where the beast emerges from the waters and approaches the uranium-loaded bomb, meaning to consume it, has led to hilarious reactions from fans.

While some fans think he looked happy to get a meal, others depict him as having enjoyed the meal, referred to as a nuclear snack, and burping in satisfaction. One fan even sketched the monster surprised at finding an exploding prey, while another fan questioned the purpose behind marking the bomb with the image of a monster.

What transpired in the nuking scene of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3?

Episode 3 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters explained the Castle Bravo test and the further funding of the Monarch organization. It started with Shaw, Keiko, and Bill wanting to share their findings with his commanding officer, General Puckett. Puckett decided to back the plan after learning about the monster’s footprints found in the Philippines.

While the Monarch was the first to find the beast's existence, it also figured out how to force the beast to reveal itself. They wanted the government’s plutonium storage to lure the radiation-loving beast out of the depths of the ocean.

While Monarch wanted to study the beast, the Military judged it an enemy and decided to eliminate it, as expected. With this in mind, Operation Castle Bravo of the MonsterVerse was put into action. In reality, Operation Castle Bravo is a nuclear arsenal test of the United States done in 1954. However, the comics prefer to depict it as an attack on Godzilla.

A scene with the Monarch trio from the show (Image via IMDb)

In the next scene of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the monster appears over the water surface, and the bomb is explodes on its face, giving out the quintessential mushroom cloud. The monster does not appear to retaliate by attacking the humans or reacting violently.

How does the story connect Monarch to Operation Castle Bravo?

Godzilla ready to be bombed under Operation Castle Bravo (Image via YouTube@Monster X Zero )

According to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Castle Bravo test is the foundation of the organization's knowledge about the Titans. What was perceived as a successful test resulted in the US government fully funding Monarch’s investigations about the existence of the Titans.

As such, Monarch had the government’s support since 1954, though for different reasons for the investigations.

While Castle Bravo sealed Monarch’s place in the MonsterVerse, it continued discovering more beasts even before Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, after the operation got Monarch a government nod and funding, it was clear that the government would want to draw out and eliminate the monsters.

Monarch continued to uncover more monsters (Image via IMDb)

In a quiet understanding, Shaw explained to Keiko that he wouldn’t lie to his commanding officer about anything. As such, she must only give information that is safe for General Puckett to know. This move is a smart way of explaining away the discrepancies found in the organization’s culture as well as the plots of the five projects released till now.

