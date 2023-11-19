Where to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online? All streaming options explored

In a world where monsters roam and secrets unravel, the MonsterVerse takes an intriguing turn with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The apple of every monster enthusiast's eye, this series promises more Godzilla action and a gripping narrative set within the iconic MonsterVerse universe.

As anticipation peaks, the burning question echoes: where can one witness this monstrous spectacle online? Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available on Apple TV+. In this article, we explore where to watch the series online, the premise and cast, and more.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - An Apple TV+ Exclusive

Developed by Matt Fraction and Chris Black, who also serves as the showrunner, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters embarks on a 10-episode journey, peeling back the layers of the MonsterVerse legacy.

With the first two episodes having premiered on November 17, 2023, Apple TV+ is the only destination for those eager to delve into the MonsterVerse saga. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial. This trial not only unlocks the captivating world of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters but also grants access to an array of other engaging shows, including For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Severance, and Long Way Up.

Here is the list of episodes and their scheduled release dates:

November 17, 2023: Episode 1, Aftermath

November 17, 2023: Episode 2, Departure

November 22, 2023: Episode 3, Secrets and Lies

December 1, 2023: Episode 4, TBA

December 8, 2023 Episode 5, TBA

December 15, 2023: Episode 6, TBA

December 22, 2023: Episode 7, TBA

December 29, 2023: Episode 8, TBA

January 5, 2024: Episode 9, TBA

January 12, 2024: Episode 10, TBA

The ten episodes of the show, which will continue to be released weekly, will further the story of MonsterVerse. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the sixth film and second television series in the MonsterVerse, attempts to venture into unexplored territory with a cast of intriguing characters and a story that spans decades.

Monstrous plot unveiled

Set a year after the G-Day attack in 2014's Godzilla, the narrative follows two siblings, uncovering their family's ties to the secretive Monarch organization. Cate (Anna Sawai), a Bay Area school teacher, ventures to Tokyo to uncover the truth about her deceased father.

What unfolds is a tale of family secrets, hidden ties to the Monarch organization, and the world of monsters that the Monarch organization diligently researches. The story is told in two unique timeframes, the 1950s and a half-century later, weaving together an engrossing tale that delves into long-forgotten secrets and the deep effects of life-shattering tragedies.

Critical acclaim and creative brilliance

The allure of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters extends beyond the screen, delving into the behind-the-scenes brilliance. The series features a powerhouse team of creatives, with talents like Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell portraying the same character across different timelines.

Director Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision, spearheads the series, executing a concept crafted by screenwriter Chris Black and Marvel comic book writer Matt Fraction.

Exploring other MonsterVerse movies

While the spotlight is on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the MonsterVerse cinematic universe offers a plethora of monster-filled adventures. For a comprehensive MonsterVerse marathon, viewers can explore other movies online:

Godzilla (2014): Available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Kong: Skull Island: Stream it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Find it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Accessible on Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Set for a theatrical release on April 12, 2024.

As the MonsterVerse saga expands onto the small screen with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the streaming landscape becomes the battleground for monster enthusiasts.

This exclusive series from Apple TV+ ensures that every monster aficionado can partake in the epic journey, with free trials offering a taste of the MonsterVerse magic.