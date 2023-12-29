"Almost like they are planning for WW3": Billionaires building doomsday bunkers conspiracy erupts online

Recently, several news outlets reported that a doomsday bunker was being built in META CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Kauai residential compound in Hawaii. Media source Metro also stated that the underground vault was as large as 5000 square feet. It was also estimated that the cost of building the bunker compound was around $270 million.

In the wake of this piece of news, a claim arose across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), that many other billionaires were also building bunkers secretly.

Expand Tweet

An X user with the handle @sirgoofy28 was among the first ones to make such a claim and wrote in his caption, “Wait, 15 billionaires have built bunkers this week???”

So far, the post has received 11.9 million views and has triggered apocalypse speculation online. However, the rumor has not been confirmed by any trustworthy source yet and was even debunked by community notes and readers’ context.

However, that did not stop people on the internet from predicting an apocalyptic event soon. In this regard, an X user commented under @dom_lucre's tweet.

Expand Tweet

“If they didn't know something they would not build such”: Netizens react to billionaires building doomsday bunkers claim

According to Metro, Mark Zuckerberg is not the only billionaire who is building a doomsday bunker. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is also reportedly attempting to get a permit to build his own bunker-style lodge in South Island, New Zealand. He will share it with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as reported by Komando.

Likewise, in the absence of proper living space on Mars; Tesla, SpaceX, and X CEO Elon Musk is also allegedly planning to build his version of the doomsday bunker.

Not only that but five other richest individuals from around the globe also sat with prominent author, theorist, and the City University of New York professor Douglas Rushkoff and anonymously expressed the desire to build an underground safe space, in case of an apocalypse.

Meanwhile, X user @dom_lucre claimed in a post that President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden were also developing a doomsday bunker on their Delaware property. He even shared a screengrab of the construction permit as evidence.

Expand Tweet

However, the rumor that 15 billionaires began building bunkers only recently is unfounded. But that did not stop people online from making speculations that doomsday was indeed near, be it biological warfare, climate crisis, nuclear warfare, alien invasion, or maybe even a few more pandemics. Some even predicted that World War III was impending.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that a couple of companies are offering to build doomsday bunkers for whoever with billions in their bank account. These include Vivos, whose ad slogan is “away from riots, violence, targets, and submersion zones,” and Oppidum, which according to X user @dom_lucre is building bunkers starting at $40 million.

Other names on the list include Rising S Bunkers, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Survival Condo. Metro even reported that these doomsday bunkers have luxury features including posh interiors, pools, bowling alleys, smart kitchens, and living rooms, among others.

Expand Tweet

None of the billionaires whose names have emerged have issued any statements yet, including Mark Zuckerberg.