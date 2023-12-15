"He knows something we don't": Mark Zuckerberg Hawaii house underground bunker sparks conspiracy claims online 

Mark Zuckerberg is purportedly building a $100M compound in Hawaii with a 5000-square-foot underground bunker. It will also have blind doors, a blast-resistant door, and an escape hatch.

However, as the news surfaced on the internet, social media users ventured out on conspiracy theories that Zuckerberg might be building that place as a hideout from a potential danger. The supposed compound is being built on Hawaii’s Kauai island. It is said to have its own food, water, and energy supply to make it self-sufficient.

Apart from the $100 million purchase rate of the property, an additional $170 million was spent on building the compound, named Koolau Ranch. The place will have around 30 bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms. Koolau Ranch will also feature a network of around twelve tree houses. Rope bridges will hold these dozen houses together so that guests and residents can move between them.

Plans for two mansions interconnected by a tunnel are also in process. The underground bunker will be linked to this tunnel where an escape hatch would be made accessible by a ladder.

All these elaborate schemes and designs led many people on the internet to believe that Mark Zuckerberg was probably building the compound for some mysterious reason. One user commented on Daily Loud's post on the same and wrote that the 39-year-old must know something nobody else does.

Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii compound featuring underground bunker spurs conspiracy theories online. (Image via X/Daily Loud)

Internet comes up with conspiracy theories about Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii property purchase

It is not unusual for celebrities and billionaires to purchase properties worth millions. However, Zuckerberg's installing certain features in his Hawaiian compound that one would generally need for a hideout is what drove netizens to come up with wild conspiracy claims.

Some said he might have prior information regarding something doomed. One user wondered if Mark Zuckerberg's purchasing of such a huge property had any connection with the devastating wildfire in Lahaina. Another user made a subtle reference to Jeffrey Epstein and supposedly compared the Meta CEO's land purchase with Epstein's island.

Reid Hoffman, the cofounder of LinkedIn once said in a conversation with The New Yorker magazine about one of his estimations. He shared his belief that the majority of Silicon Valley billionaires have been investing in some kind of insurance if an apocalyptic event is ever to occur.