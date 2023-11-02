What is happening on November 3rd? TikTok conspiracy theories coincide with Fortnite meme craze

TikTok has been left in a frenzy, with many speaking about November 3rd. While gaming fanatics are expressing excitement over Fortnite’s big release, others are wondering why the date has captured the video-sharing platform’s interest. Several hilarious conspiracy theories have appeared online and sparked a debate.

Fortnite and Epic Games have announced that they are bringing back their highly anticipated Chapter One map. Since the game’s 2017 launch, the battle royale has undergone numerous changes. Now, they have announced that they are returning to their roots with their classic map but will still maintain the modern mechanics of the game. This will mark the beginning of chapter 4, season 5.

Avid Fortnite fans have expressed excitement over the Friday, November 3rd release. Others have resorted to making their own conclusions online.

November 3rd conspiracy theories appear online as Fortnite fanatics express excitement over the release

According to a pop culture news outlet, several netizens took to the internet and speculated about what was happening on the aforementioned date. While referring to an old organization, one internet user reportedly said:

“November 3rd, 2023 might be 322 Freemasons number since we are in the year of Freemasons 2023 is 322.”

Another netizen said with fright:

“Y’all check your phones. I think the world is ending on November 3rd.”

Some internet users are reportedly worried about a natural disaster taking place. One social media user reportedly wrote online- “I am sure Tsunami is coming on November 3rd.”

Meanwhile, Fortnite fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to flood the social networking site with excitement over the release. Some hilarious memes read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time a random date has caused an uproar online. In October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that they were conducting a nationwide test on the 4th to ensure that their Emergency Alert System was working uniformly.

The report quickly took social media by storm, with several conspiracy theories erupting online. Some claimed that the test would lead to a zombie uprising, while others claimed that the test would result in another pandemic.

What to expect from Fortnite’s latest release?

According to Euro Gamer, there will be a mini-season between November and December where players can interact with the Chapter One map. However, a brand-new map will be introduced in December. They also reported that the upcoming season with the new chapter will be shorter than usual.

Fans are eager to know about which weapons are returning with Chapter One. Some that are speculated to return include the Rocket Launcher, Classic Scar, Classic Tactical Shotgun, Classic Assault Rifle, Classic Quad Launcher, Classic Heavy Assault Rifle, Light Machine Gun, and the Hand Cannon.

The backpack item Jetpacks could make its return as well. Reddit page r/FortniteLeaks also predicted that some skins, including the Omegarok, Harbinger Armon Omegarok, and the Renegade Lynx, could also be available. The website also claimed that with the chapter’s return, one can expect the Ballers, Shopping Cat, Planes, and Driftboard vehicles to be available.