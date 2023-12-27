"What do they know that they are not telling the public?": Joe Biden underground bunker claim erupts online, sparks conspiracy theories

Rumors of Joe Biden building an underground bunker have been making rounds online, sparking a myriad of conspiracy theories. It all started when X user @dom_lucre shared a tweet alluding to the U.S. President building an underground bunker along with a screenshot of a construction permit on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

He soon followed it up with video evidence claiming to support his theory from September 4, when Biden is seen telling a reporter:

"I have no home to go to. The Secret Service has torn my house up in a good way to make it more secure."

As the post went viral, social media soon spiraled into claims of deception and collusion, with many questioning why bunkers were built what was being hidden from the public.

It must be noted that the post by @dom_lucre was debunked almost immediately via Community Notes on X, which clarified that the permit was not for a bunker.

"It's a distraction from what's really going on!": Netizens speculate on Joe Biden building an underground bunker

As @dom_lucre's X post went viral, internet users were quick to share sensational conspiracy theories, including those about UFO invasions, asteroid collisions, World War III, and a reversal of the Earth's magnetic pole with devastating consequences. Here are some comments seen under his post:

Dom Lucre's claims were immediately debunked in X Community Notes

Dom Lucre is a journalist and a political commentator known for his anti-Biden stance. Following his posts about the construction of the alleged bunker, Community Notes shared a link to New Castle County, Delaware's parcel search showing the permit.

The permit was for a retaining wall to be constructed at Biden's premises, dated August 31, 2023. Retaining walls are structures designed to hold soil behind them and can be built both under and above the ground depending on their purpose. The permit for the construction at Biden's place is not evidence of an underground bunker.

Lucre's post comes just days after Meek Mill, shared an X post about Mark Zuckerberg allegedly building a large compound in Hawaii which includes a 5,000 sq ft bunker. Meek is known to similarly share conspiracy theories about the world ending.

Joe Biden has not released any statement on the development.