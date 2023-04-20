"He's using victim shaming as his defense?": Jonathan Majors video evidence claim leaves internet skeptical

New video evidence in American actor Jonathan Majors’ alleged domestic violence case has emerged that has left the internet skeptical. As per The Los Angeles Times, the attorney for the 33-year-old star presented evidence to a New York court that seemingly showed his accuser unharmed and partying after leaving him the night of the alleged assault incident.

The Creed III star was charged with harassment and misdemeanor assault on March 27. In the complaint, the alleged victim stated that Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

Marvel | Star Wars News @CinematicxNews



Majors sagte, er habe ein Video und bezeuge, dass er seine jetzige Ex-Freundin nicht angegriffen habe.



Der Taxifahrer, der sie in der Nacht des Vorfalls mitgenommen hat, wird zugunsten von Majors aussagen, dass er seine… TMZ veröffentlichte neue Details zum Fall Jonathan Majors:Majors sagte, er habe ein Video und bezeuge, dass er seine jetzige Ex-Freundin nicht angegriffen habe.Der Taxifahrer, der sie in der Nacht des Vorfalls mitgenommen hat, wird zugunsten von Majors aussagen, dass er seine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… TMZ veröffentlichte neue Details zum Fall Jonathan Majors:Majors sagte, er habe ein Video und bezeuge, dass er seine jetzige Ex-Freundin nicht angegriffen habe.Der Taxifahrer, der sie in der Nacht des Vorfalls mitgenommen hat, wird zugunsten von Majors aussagen, dass er seine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/epCZ2jPEaZ

As per the letter sent to the court on April 19, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry contested Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway’s request for a court date other than the scheduled appearance on May 8, 2023, and provided evidence she said had been sent to the ADA for consideration. According to the evidence, Majors’ accuser seemed uninjured after their split.

However, not many internet users were convinced by the evidence provided to the court in favor of Majors. One of them commented:

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on Jonathan Majors' new video evidence in the domestic violence case. (Image via @TheShadeRoom/Instagram)

Internet reactions on video evidence in Jonathan Majors' domestic violence case

After the news of evidence being provided in Jonathan Majors' domestic violence case went viral, the internet was left skeptical. Several users were not convinced by the fact that the video showed the accuser to be unharmed, with one stating that the incident might have happened before the video was recorded.

Some also demanded the attorney release the footage inside the car, which might provide more evidence in his case, with one comparing the duo to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In a post shared via The Shade Room on Instagram, people commented:

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

Screenshot of an internet user remarking on the evidence provided in Majors' alleged domestic violence case.

More alleged victims of Jonathan Majors have come forward: Report

As per a new report published by Variety, several alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors have come forward since his arrest and are cooperating with Manhattan's DA office. Majors' attorney, Chaudhry, has denied the claims via an email sent to The Times, stating:

“This story is baseless and without any foundation. Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options.”

In the filing, Chaudhry alleged that the accuser went to a club after attacking Jonathan and tearing his clothes. There she got drunk and sent the actor angry texts accusing him of cheating. She even sent him a suicide letter and consumed several sleeping pills. 11 hours later, she was found unconscious and alone in a locked bedroom with a broken finger and cut behind her ear.

She said:

“We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Jonathan Majors' attorney concluded the letter by stating that her team hoped the case would be dismissed soon.

Poll : 0 votes