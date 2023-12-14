Is Joey King Jewish? Ethnicity and nationality of The Kissing Booth star explored

Born on July 30, 1999, Joey King debuted as an actress in the short Grace (2006) when she was barely six years old. The Kissing Booth quickly made the actress a household name. Her role in the film made her one of Hollywood's most prominent and brilliant stars.

Although many celebrities practice different religions, some of them choose not to publicly display their religious affiliation. The 24-year-old actress is Jewish and has been in several movies ranging from Batman films to Ice Age flicks.

Joey King: Investigating the star's nationality and ethnicity

Expand Tweet

Born Joey Lynn King in Los Angeles, California, USA, The Kissing Booth star is a Leo. Her parents are Terry and Jamie King. She began her career as a professional actor when she was four years old, starring in a cereal commercial, then in the Sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” before rising to the top of the industry.

After that, King starred in a short film called Grace (2006) before making her feature film debut as the main character's daughter in Reign Over Me (2007). Hunter and Kellie, her two elder sisters, are also actors. In a 2013 interview with Tommy2, Joey shared further details about her religious beliefs, saying the following.

“I’m part Jewish and part Christian, but I’m mostly Jewish.”

Expand Tweet

Joey King's real rise to fame came from her performance as Ramona Quimby in the 2010 movie adaption of the classic book series Ramona and Beezus by Beverly Cleary. King has cheerfully and passionately honored her Jewish roots and American heritage throughout her extensive acting career which seems to keep growing.

Joey King's American heritage has enabled her to delve into the many different stories that constitute the structure of the country, whether it is via the portrayal of great persons in the history of the United States or the bringing to life of fictitious characters.

How Joey King's acting career led her to meet her partner

Joey King keeps showcasing her flexibility and dedication to her art in everything. From exhilarating action flicks such as The Dark Knight Rises where she portrayed a younger Talia Al Ghul, to drama-centered films like The Kissing Booth, King has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies.

Expand Tweet

Her breakthrough performance as Gipsy Rose Blanchard, a character based on a real-life person involved in a well-known criminal case, was seen in the critically acclaimed 2019 film The Act. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance, which cemented her place in the entertainment industry as a rising star.

King met her partner, Steven Piet, on the set of the aforementioned Hulu series in 2019. After initially keeping their affair a secret, the pair started discussing it on their own social media accounts.

In February 2022, following three years of courtship, they tied the knot. Joey also posted her sincere reflections about her engagement to Steven on Instagram soon after.

She wrote:

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home."

Describing love as "unquestionably beautiful", she further added,

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Expand Tweet

Joey King's steadfast talent, youthful charm, and dedication to her art have made her one of the entertainment industry's most promising young actors. One thing is clear as Joey King's career takes off: the road she has traveled is far from over.

She is positioned to make a lasting impression on Hollywood and enthrall fans for decades to come because of her unquenchable passion and unshakable commitment.