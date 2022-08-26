Me Time ending explained: What happened between Sonny and Huck at the end of the Netflix comedy?

Me Time, the highly anticipated and electrifying buddy comedy movie, has finally arrived on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Friday, August 26, 2022. The hilariously woven and thrilling comedy movie stars Kevin Hart in the lead role of Sonny Fisher and Mark Wahlberg as the lead character, Huck Dembo.

John Hamburg has served as the writer and director of the movie. He has also acted as a producer, along with Bryan Smiley and Kevin Hart. Kris Kachikis has done a brilliant job as the cinematographer of the brand new Netflix movie.

The official synopsis for Me Time, released by Netflix, reads:

"When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life."

Since its arrival on Netflix, the movie has received many positive responses from both the audience and critics for its refreshing character roles, hilarious storylines, gripping acting performances, and fascinating ending.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out how the ending of the Netflix buddy comedy has turned out.

The ending of Netflix's buddy comedy Me Time explained

What happened at the talent show?

From the beginning of the movie, viewers can see Sonny mentioning a talent show at his son's school, and it is pretty evident that the show means a lot to him. He has put a lot of effort into making it a success. While trying to make it perfect, he has made it all about himself and not the kids, having a good time.

Sonny almost forced his son to play the piano as the final act of the talent show. However, his son is not into playing the piano but is keen on stand-up comedy. But his interest is ignored by his father, who blindly believes that his son will also be a good musician just like him.

When the final day of the talent show arrives, the audience sees Sonny's son getting up on stage to play the piano. However, he fails to play it properly, leading to a very unhealthy argument between him and Sonny on stage. The argument is somehow an eye-opener for Sonny, who comes to his senses and realizes his fault.

Sonny then apologizes to his son for pressuring him to play the piano and finally allows him to perform whatever he wants on stage. He goes on to let all the kids, even those he rejected during the audition, perform at the talent show, making the show a true success.

What happened between Sonny and his best friend Huck?

After things got a bit out of hand at Huck's 44th birthday party at Sonny's house, the friendship between Sonny and his best mate Huck seemed to hang by a thread. Sonny's actions to help Huck pay a large amount of money to Stan Berman almost ruined his married life.

However, by the end of the movie, Sonny pulls it together. When Sonny sees that Huck has paid all his money back and is going elsewhere, he rushes to rescue him. When he finally reaches the boat where Huck was supposed to be, he finds Huck working for Stan in exchange for money.

In the end, Sonny helps his best friend Huck get out of the situation by offering him money and pitching a brand new business partnership idea. It turns out Huck is good at throwing parties, and Sonny is excellent at entertaining kids, and together they open a kids' party planner business.

Thus, their friendship survives and thrives at the end of Me Time.

