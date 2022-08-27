Me Time review: An entertaining and quite refreshing buddy comedy

Me Time is the latest addition to the list of comedies on Netflix. The highly awaited and quite entertaining comedy movie, starring Kevin Hart as Sonny Fisher and Mark Wahlberg as Huck Dembo, premiered this Friday, August 26, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

John Hamburg has written and directed the buddy comedy. The movie has been produced by Bryan Smiley, Kevin Hart, and writer-director John Hamburg. Jeff Cardoni serves as the movie's music composer, while Kris Kachikis is the cinematographer.

As stated in the official synopsis for the comedy film, given by Netflix:

"When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some me time for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life."

The movie has been getting quite the attention of both viewers and critics for its exciting storyline, unique character roles, and impressive performances, especially from the lead actors, since its debut on Netflix.

Let's dig deep and find out how the latest comedy, Me Time, has turned out.

Review of Netflix's latest buddy comedy, Me Time

Refreshingly written characters

A still from Me Time (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

It is safe to say that there have been many buddy comedies, and they somewhat follow similar paths. What makes this movie quite refreshing and enjoyable is its writing. Writer John Hamburg has done a fantastic job designing the lead character, Sonny Fisher.

Sonny Fisher, portrayed by Kevin Hart, is a stay-at-home dad and incredible at portraying one. He is the perfect guide, friend, and role model for his kids, and he works day and night to give his children the best of everything. What makes this character, Sonny, so unique is how amazing he is at being a stay-at-home dad.

On the other hand, his wife's character, Maya, is also a breath of fresh air. She is a working mother and a brilliant architect. However, she often feels like she spends too much time away from her kids for her job. With constant support from her husband, she is happily living her life.

Enjoyable storyline elevated by brilliant direction and outstanding cinematography

A still from Me Time (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

From the beginning, Me Time sets the perfect tone as a buddy comedy. The writing is undoubtedly elevated by phenomenal direction from director John Hamburg and also by incredible cinematography by cinematographer Kris Kachikis.

The buddy comedy is directed in a way that is bound to take the audience on a highly exhilarating ride. Several scenes are perfectly timed, such as the scene with the mountain lion, the scene at Armando's house, or the scene on the boat.

A still from Me Time (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

In terms of cinematography, Kris Kachikis has done a marvelous job. Several scenes have been solely elevated due to the cinematography. Scenes, including the first one, with Sonny and Huck skydiving or the scenes in the desert, are brilliantly captured on screen.

Thus, without a doubt, cinematography and direction have most definitely taken the buddy comedy to another level.

Impressive acting performances from the lead cast members

Kevin Hart as Sonny Fisher is phenomenal. He delved deep into the character's insecurities and emotions and brought out something likable and inspiring to watch. His comic timing is, as usual, outstanding.

Mark Wahlberg, as the other lead character, is quite impressive as well. He has portrayed the role of Hart's best buddy perfectly. His over-the-top yet grounded character portrayal is quite amazing to witness. Especially with scenes such as the first one with Jimmy O. Yang as Stan or the scene on the boat at the end.

Apart from Hart and Wahlberg, the cast list for the brand new comedy movie also includes Regina Hall as Maya Fisher, Luis Gerardo Méndez as Armando Zavala, Jimmy O. Yang as Stan Berman, Andrew Santino as Alan Geller, Anna Maria Horsford as Connie, John Amos as Gil and a few others. The movie also guest stars Seal as himself.

Other cast members, especially Regina Hall as an architect and a loving mother and wife; Luis Gerardo Méndez as a wealthy entrepreneur, and Jimmy O. Yang as a Mafia leader, have done an incredible job in bringing out their colorful and feisty characters on screen. Thus, the acting performances in the comedy movie are pretty enjoyable.

Me Time is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

