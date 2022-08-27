Me Time: What happened between Sonny and his wife Maya in Netflix's buddy comedy?

Me Time, the much-awaited and entertaining comedy film, made its debut on Friday, August 26, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. In the movie, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg play the lead characters, Sonny Fisher and Huck Dembo, respectively.

John Hamburg has acted as the director and writer of the brand new Netflix comedy movie. Hamburg is also the producer of the movie alongside Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley. Kris Kachikis has served as the movie's cinematographer, while Jeff Cardoni has composed music for the movie.

According to the official Netflix synopsis for the Netflix comedy movie:

"When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some me time for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life."

Since the movie debuted on the popular streaming platform Netflix, it has already created a lot of positive buzz among both critics and the audience for its thrilling storyline, refreshingly unique character roles, and brilliant acting performances from the lead cast members.

Let's jump right into learning about some of the biggest highlights of the brand-new comedy movie.

Some significant takeaways from Netflix's latest buddy comedy film Me Time

Where did Sonny end up while having his "me time"?

The movie Me Time takes the audience on the thrilling journey of the perfect stay-at-home father, Sonny, who gets a few golden opportunities to have some "me time." He tries to spend it with other parents at his son's school, but that does not work out.

After that, he tries out golfing, barbecuing, and clubbing, but none of it fits him, and he ends up returning home pretty disappointed. He also misses his wife and children, who are on a trip to his in-laws. So, he finally decides to take on the 44th birthday invitation of his old best friend, Huck.

Upon meeting Huck, he ends up in the middle of a desert with a group of strangers in their 20s. Huck had planned a couple of primal days for everyone. However, it did not go well for them, especially for Sonny. First, he gets attacked by a mountain lion, then he fights with his wife on the phone.

Lastly, he almost gets his finger broken by Stan Berman's assistant. Stan is after Huck as he owes him a lot of money. Later on, Sonny decides to bring the party to his own house while his family is away, and he also decides to pay Huck's debt from their family savings, leading to a massive issue between him and his wife.

What happened between Maya and Sonny?

While in the desert with Huck, Sonny discovers how Armando took his wife and kids on a trip to see the island. It makes him quite jealous of Armando, and he decides to seek revenge on him by going to his house with Huck and trashing it, however, in a subtle way.

After trashing Armando's house on their way out, they accidentally injure his pet turtle, which gets recorded on the CCTV camera. When Armando discovers it and informs his wife, Maya becomes furious, creating a massive issue between Sonny and Maya.

Later, when Maya finds out about Sonny paying Huck's debt from the family savings, she leaves with their children. Sonny tries to convince Maya to return home, but it does not work.

In the end, at the talent show, Sonny gives an inspiring speech after having an emotional argument with his son on stage. After the speech, Maya realized that Sonny had understood his mistake, and they reconciled.

Don't forget to catch Me Time, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

