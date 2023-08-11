MEG 2: The Trench's impressive global opening puts The Flash to shame

Meg 2: The Trench was released on August 4, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures. It has made $160 million worldwide so far, $21 million more than what The Flash had made during its worldwide opening.

The Flash made a global debut of $139 million. Pre-release reviews of the DC film claimed that it was one of the greatest superhero films ever made. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a box office disaster. Warner Bros. faces losses of close to $200 million because of this project.

The story is different for Meg 2: The Trench because it was made with a lower budget. There is a much higher probability for it to break even in the coming weeks.

Meg 2: The Trench director Ben Wheatley reveals experience working on the film

The director of the science fiction action film, Ben Wheatley, was recently interviewed by Collider.

He was asked how it felt to make an action-packed thriller citing inspiration from classic Hollywood classics like Godzilla, Jurrasic Park, and Jaws. Wheatley said,

"Yeah, I mean, it was a fully giddy time. I couldn't believe it. [Laughs] Every day I had to pinch myself. You know, just the construction, they built these massive sets, like that underwater base thing that's in the leg of the of Mana One. That was like a James Bond set, it was huge."

He continued,

"Then they built this huge exterior for Mana One in a massive pond as well. None of that was, obviously, on a real oil rig or at sea or stuff, but, yeah, it's huge. It's almost like they built a shopping mall or something. I went past it in a buggy, and I'm like, “What is that?” It's just this thing rising up out of the ground."

MEG 2: The Trench synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in “Meg 2: The Trench,” a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean."

It continues,

"Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with “Meg 2: The Trench” – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

MEG 2: The Trench stars Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and several others. It is a sequel to 2018's The Meg.