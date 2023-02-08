Mel Brooks' History of the World Part 2 trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

Ahead of its premiere next month, we get another trailer for History of the World Part 2. The first teaser was shared a few weeks back while the first-look photos were dropped in early January 2023.

Mel Brooks, who directed, wrote, produced, and led the original 1981 release, will return for Part 2 in the capacity of an actor, writer, and executive producer of the series.

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz (all starring), and David Stassen are also executive producing the four-night event along with Kevin Salter and Christie Smith. Kroll and Stassen have an additional portfolio of directing the 8-episode series.

Further, Alice Mathias and Lance Bangs are enlisted as directors of the sequel to the noted comedy cult favorite. The release date for History of the World Part 2 is set for Sunday, March 6, 2023.

What does the History of the World Part 2 trailer show?

Lasting 2:13 minutes, the new trailer expands on the sequences that were seen in the first teaser, dropped on January 13, 2023.

It starts with abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman (Sykes) holding a trio of Confederate soldiers at gunpoint. When one of them wonders who she is, a surprised Tubman questions how they managed to enslave black people at all.

The trailer establishes the top-class humor quotient History of the World Part 2 will be known for. We see Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud struggling through a recording session, a woman asking Jesus who he is, and Kumail Nanjiani introducing his new book idea, among other skits.

Apart from Mel Brooks, Sykes, and Nanjiani, the History of the World Part 2 cast consists of:

Taika Waititi

Jack Black

Danny DeVito

Sarah Silverman

Jay Ellis

Seth Rogen

Blake Griffin

Ayo Edebiri

James Adomian

Marla Gibbs

Other actors starring in the upcoming series include Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Sarayu Blue, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Craig Cackowski, Arturo Castro, and Andy Cohen, among many others.

A bit about History of the World, Part I

History of the World, Part I did exceptional business, earning $31.7 million against a modest budget of $10 million, and garnered positive reviews for its comedic and slapstick depictions of serious occurrences like The Stone Age, The Old Testament, The Roman Empire, The Spanish Inquisition, and The French Revolution, among others.

From the fresh trailer, it can be safely concluded that the Hulu variety sequel will also follow the tone of the original.

The synopsis of part one reads:

“Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes.”

In the previous film, Brooks appeared in multiple roles, including that of Moses, Comicus the stand-up philosopher, Tomás de Torquemada, King Louis XVI, and Jacques, le garçon de pisse. His character in the sequel is not yet known.

There were no plans for a sequel, but four decades later, in 2021, Hulu took an interest in one and teamed up with Searchlight Television, the TV division of Searchlight Pictures, the sister studio of 20th Century, for the project.

History of the World Part 2 is set to hit Hulu on Sunday, March 6, 2023.

