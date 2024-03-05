Midsummer Scream 2024: Here's everything you need to know about world's largest Halloween and horror convention

Every year since 2017, the Long Beach Convention Center in California has held the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, Midsummer Scream. The event is attended by horror fans from across the country and usually takes place in July.

This year will mark the seventh iteration of the event and it will be held from July 26-28. It will feature a range of spine-spilling attractions and celebrity guests. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, makeup tutorials, panels, and much more.

Midsummer Scream 2024: Everything you need to know

Midsummer Scream's schedule follows the concept of One-Third-o-Ween, effectively marking the fact that Halloween is getting closer. This year’s event's theme is 'A Haunting,' and attendees can expect to attend a range of chilling expos. The organizers will also schedule DIY workshops and tours, which will be sure to enhance attendees' experience.

Other attractions include a range of theme-park-styled haunting experiences, monster makeup demonstrations, and previews of a range of horror projects. The Southern California event will have a total of over 350 food vendors as well.

The event's Hall of Shadows will present a horror mini-maze puzzle, which visitors will have to navigate through and escape. The celebrity guest list is also expected to add a layer of excitement to the convention. Roger L. Jackson, who voiced Ghostface in Scream, Garrett Sander, the creator of Monster High, John Kassir, the voice of The Crypt Keeper from Tales from the Crypt, and more, will attend the convention and interact with attendees.

While the event itself is still a couple of months away, fans must note that tickets went on sale on March 2. General passes are currently available at a 40% discount for a limited time via the event's website.

General passes for July 26 cost $21 and tickets for July 27 can be purchased for $30. Passes for Sunday, July 28, on the other hand, cost $24. It is important to note that individuals will have to pay a $3 booking fee as well. A Weekend Pass for MIdsummer Scream 2024 is also available online for $39. This will allow individuals entry at the venue on all three days.

A VIP Gold Bat Pass is also available for a whopping $150, which will offer prospective visitors a range of benefits. It will allow them to enter the show floors one hour early on Saturday and Sunday and give them priority entry to most attractions, presentations, and panels.

Midsummer Scream 2024 has something for everyone. From a plethora of horror games and attractions to a range of food vendors, makeup tutorials, and more, horror fans are eager to see what the event brings to the table.

Set to be held from July 26-28, the event will take place at Long Beach Convention Center.