Minecraft star Dream admits to receiving Dream-themed condoms in his PO Box, leaves Twitter aghast

Minecraft star Dream was trending on Twitter today for the most bizarre reason. The phrase "Dream Cond*ms" began trending on Twitter after the Minecraft star revealed that a company had sent him cond*ms themed after himself to his PO Box.

The clip and the phrase went viral, and people tried to piece together what a Dream cond*m would actually look like. Fans began posting strange mockups and product ideas of the same all over Twitter.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream gets cond*ms in his PO Box, breaks Twitter after revelation

After the clip went viral, people began tweeting about "Dream cond*ms" non-stop and earned the phrase a spot on Twitter's trending tab. The official Twitter description for the term read:

While taking part in content creator Captain Puffy's latest stream on the Dream SMP Minecraft server, YouTuber Dream said that a company sent him 'Dream Cond*ms.'

Garnering over 4000 tweets in just a matter of hours, people took the Dream cond*m product idea to new heights, speculating how the product would be.

Here are a few ideas from Twitter users:

dream condoms: the snack that smiles back — raid 笨蛋 (@raidfus) March 20, 2021

i thought he was gonna say something about the dream condom trending... pic.twitter.com/fn7bGDZpCI — winnie ♫ (@GOGYSUX) March 20, 2021

Having Dream condoms and canceldreamstans trending at the same time is so funny—😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1mIWDBjJAA — ᴘʟᴜᴛo☻ | is gatekeeping Dream‼️ (@slipperysealss) March 20, 2021

Other Twitter users shared their sympathy for the Twitter employee who had to go through the process of researching what Dream cond*ms were and put together a description.

Here are a few tweets on the same:

twitter guy after seeing “dream condoms” trending pic.twitter.com/8l3DIyNTkZ — alex 🎰 ifb! (@bearygnf) March 20, 2021

the twitter guy writing the explanation for “DREAM CONDOMS” pic.twitter.com/ji1mzMrS14 — mayra colima (@colima_mayra) March 20, 2021

The rest of Twitter had a field day when they heard of the bizarre product and put forward hilarious scenarios involving Dream cond*ms.

Here are a few hypothetical scenarios imagined by Twitter users:

imagine dream is to fuck you and he pulled out a fucking green condom and winks and says “subscribe to dream” 🥺🥺 — june (@TMRWAT11) March 20, 2021

if i was about to have sex with someone and they pulled out a DREAM CONDOM i would leave — stitch (@gnfWhip) March 20, 2021

imagine you’re about to fuck someone and they whip out goddamn DREAM CONDOMS and the smiley face is just on the fucking dick oh my god — tara (@boxedtara) March 20, 2021

The product seems to have gotten people's attention and is probably one of the most bizarre ways to get trending on Twitter. This goes to show just how popular the Minecraft YouTuber really is.

