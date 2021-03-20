Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Minecraft star Dream admits to receiving Dream-themed condoms in his PO Box, leaves Twitter aghast

Dream
Dream's recent revelation has scandalized Twitter (image via MrBeast)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Minecraft star Dream was trending on Twitter today for the most bizarre reason. The phrase "Dream Cond*ms" began trending on Twitter after the Minecraft star revealed that a company had sent him cond*ms themed after himself to his PO Box.

The clip and the phrase went viral, and people tried to piece together what a Dream cond*m would actually look like. Fans began posting strange mockups and product ideas of the same all over Twitter.

Also read: "We were minors at the time": Another victim accuses David Dobrik and Durte Dom of manipulation

Minecraft YouTuber Dream gets cond*ms in his PO Box, breaks Twitter after revelation

After the clip went viral, people began tweeting about "Dream cond*ms" non-stop and earned the phrase a spot on Twitter's trending tab. The official Twitter description for the term read:

While taking part in content creator Captain Puffy's latest stream on the Dream SMP Minecraft server, YouTuber Dream said that a company sent him 'Dream Cond*ms.'

Garnering over 4000 tweets in just a matter of hours, people took the Dream cond*m product idea to new heights, speculating how the product would be.

Here are a few ideas from Twitter users:

Advertisement

Other Twitter users shared their sympathy for the Twitter employee who had to go through the process of researching what Dream cond*ms were and put together a description.

Advertisement

Here are a few tweets on the same:

The rest of Twitter had a field day when they heard of the bizarre product and put forward hilarious scenarios involving Dream cond*ms.

Here are a few hypothetical scenarios imagined by Twitter users:

Advertisement

The product seems to have gotten people's attention and is probably one of the most bizarre ways to get trending on Twitter. This goes to show just how popular the Minecraft YouTuber really is.

Also read: Ethan Klein describes James Charles as an "active threat," as he urges the online community to call out predators

Published 20 Mar 2021, 17:00 IST
comments icon
Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी