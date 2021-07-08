Minnesota State Fair 2021: Line-up, tickets, how to buy, schedule and all you need to know 

The Minnesota State Fair 2021 has been officially announced on July 7. It will be all about food and free music. The fair will start on August 26 concluding on September 6, Labor Day.

The Minnesota State Fair 2021 will witness the appearance of many popular country stars like Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, Midland, and Tim McGraw along with classic hits from TLC, Shaggy, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Audiences can take part in “Music, Movie and a Conversation” with Kevin Costner and Modern West along with witnessing the MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals.

Also read: "It's a shame": Owner of car rental company exposes Austin McBroom of the ACE Family for allegedly failing to pay her $7,500

Minnesota State Fair tickets

Minnesota State Fair tickets can be purchased by calling at 1-800-514-3849 and State Fairgrounds Ticket Office on Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Depending on the weather, there will be fireworks after every Grandstand show. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

The Minnesota State Fair will host several free shows and their prices will be covered under the admission price. Tickets will be available at a pre-fair discounted price of $13 from August 25.

Also read: Who is Ron "Boss" Everline? Everything about Kevin Hart's trainer who helped him walk again after horrifying car crash

Admission charges will be $16 at the gates for those who are 13-64 years old and $14 for kids 5 through 12 years old and those who are 65 years old or more. There will be zero charges for kids under four years of age.

Minnesota State Fair schedule

Speaking of the schedule, the Minnesota State Fair 2021 has a long lineup of programs and events for the audience.

Country superstar Miranda Lambert will be a part of the Minnesota State Fair on the first night alongside Lindsay Ells. It will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $40 and are already available for sale.

Audiences can watch the country and pop act, Marren Morris, on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. The price of the tickets is $40 and will go on sale on July 21 at 10 a.m. The main attraction of the Minnesota State Fair on August 28 will be Lake Street Dive along with Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger. Tickets have been priced at $28 and will go on sale on July 14.

Also read: When did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi break up? Actress's dating history explored as kiss with Tom Holland send fans into a frenzy

Hip hop group TLC, reggae singer Shaggy, and guest rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will be performing at Minnesota State Fair on August 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at $37 and will go on sale on July 21.

The Spinners, Little Anthony & The Imperials, and The Grass Roots will perform on August 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $31 and will go on sale on July 14. The Dobbie Brothers, along with Dirty Dozen Brass Band, will take the stage on August 31 at 7 p.m. and tickets have been priced at $50.

Country superstar Tim McGraw with Midland will perform on September 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets have been priced at $60. Pop/dance duo The Chainsmokers along with GASHI will be the center of attraction on September 2. Tickets can be purchased at $50 and will go on sale on July 14.

Also read: AOA Mina confesses she and boyfriend cheated, posts an apology to ex-girlfriend but claims she did not bully Jimin

Fairgoers can take part in the Music, Movie, and a Conversation with Kevin Costner and Modern West on September 3 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on July 21 at $25.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers with the Night Ranger will perform at the Minnesota State Fair on September 4 at 7:30 p.m Tickets are priced at $36 and will go on sale on July 21. The State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals are scheduled to happen on September 5 at 7:30 p.m. This will be a free show.

On the final day of the Minnesota State Fair, there will be singer and ventriloquist, Darci Lynne on stage. She will come with a show titled "Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed" with children’s music and Okee Dokee Brothers. The tickets have been priced at $25.

Also read: Who is Nannette Hammond? All about the former "Botched" star who has reportedly spent more than $500K to look like a "real-life Barbie"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav