Miracle Workers: End Times episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 7 is expected to drop on TBS on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The current season centers around a Warlord and a Road Warrior who wander across an utterly devastated post-apocalyptic land and try to adapt to a new life after moving to the suburbs.

The fourth season of the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mainly directed towards the unique and intriguing plot, performances by the cast, and writing, among numerous other things. Actor Daniel Radcliffe stars in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying significant supporting characters.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 7 will focus on Sid, who purchases a new vehicle

An official promo for Miracle Workers: End Times episode 7 has not yet been released by TBS, but based on a short description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the latest episode to focus on Sid, who purchases a new vehicle, which starts influencing his entire personality. Meanwhile, Scraps goes back to his village. Take a look at the description below:

''Sid buys a flashy new vehicle called a Bifi, and it starts to become his whole personality; Scraps returns to his old village.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Olympus, depicted Freya and Sid visiting Freya's parents. It also focused on Tai and Morris, who spend some quality time with each other.

With quite a few more episodes still left to be aired, it'll be fascinating to see how the story pans out. Viewers can expect a lot of drama and interesting plot-twists unfolding over the next few weeks as the show heads towards its final phase.

More details about Miracle Workers: End Times plot and cast

The current installment of the show explores the life of a Warlord and a Road Warrior who navigate through a post-apocalyptic land. They then decide to move to the suburbs, but life isn't as easy and pleasant as they'd imagined it to be. The show depicts the numerous struggles and challenges that they face. Check out Warner Bros. Discovery's official synopsis of the fourth season of the series:

''Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. “Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs.''

The description further states,

''Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.''

The current season maintains the show's distinctly dystopian tone. It features Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan in the lead roles as Sid and Freya, respectively, along with Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and many others playing important supporting characters.

Viewers can watch Miracle Workers: End Times episode 7 on TBS on Monday, August 7, 2023.