Miracle Workers: End Times episode 6 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 6 is set to air on TBS on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The current season maintains a tone similar to its previous installments, and it has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics, who've praised its storyline, thematic and philosophical depth, and performances by the actors, among other things.

The series features popular actor Daniel Radcliffe in one of the lead roles, alongside numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters. Simon Rich, who's known for Wonka and Man Seeking Woman, is the creator of the show.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 6 will focus on Freya and Sid meeting Freya's family

Currently, an official trailer or promo/preview for Miracle Workers: End Times episode 6 has not yet been released by the network, but based on a description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode to focus on Freya and Sid meeting Freya's parents. Take a look at the synopsis below:

''Sid and Freya visit Freya's parents; Morris and Tai share an intimate evening together.''

Apart from this, not many other details about the upcoming episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, Jim Carrey in the Park, depicted Morris setting up a version of the play, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Meanwhile, Sid set out on a weekend trip with Tai and his friends. Check out the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, below:

''Morris puts on a theatrical production of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"; Sid goes on a weekend trip with Tai and his friends.''

The current season has been receiving mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the overall tone, performances by the cast, writing, and unique storyline, among various other things.

In brief, about Miracle Workers: End Times plot and cast

Miracle Workers: End Times is the fourth season of Miracle Workers and focuses on a road warrior and a warlord, named Sid and Freya, respectively. It depicts their attempt to move to the suburbs from a ruined post-apocalyptic land and build a new life together. Here's Warner Bros. Discovery's description of the show:

''Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. “Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs.''

The synopsis further states,

''Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.''

Daniel Radcliffe's performance in the lead role as Sid has received high praise from fans and critics. He's brilliantly supported by Geraldine Viswanathan and Steve Buscemi, who essay the roles of Freya and Morris, respectively. Other key supporting cast members include Jon Bass, Karan Soni, and many more.

Fans can tune into TBS on Monday, July 31, 2023, to watch Miracle Workers: End Times episode 6.