Miracle Workers: End Times episode 5 recap: Which role was Freya auditioning for? 

This episode of Miracle Workers: End Times, Jim Carrey in the Park was written by Nora Winslow and released on July 24, 2023, on TBS.

This episode of Miracle Workers: End Times saw Freya auditioning for the role of Ace Ventura. Morris wanted to make a theatrical adaption of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, so he had selected Sid's wife to play the role.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 5 recap: Why did Freya skip a party?

The episode started with Freya and Scraps standing in line at the local coffee shop. Suddenly, the town's art enthusiast/patron Morris showed up and made an announcement about his latest theater production. He decided to make a theatrical version of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Scraps, who was a human pretending to be a god, wanted to audition instantly.

Elsewhere, besties Freya and Tai were busy organizing their scheduled party. Freya wanted her husband Sid and Tai to become friends, but they weren't on really good terms. Unbeknownst to Tai, Freya invited Sid to the party. Unfortunately, she accompanied Scaps to his audition. This meant Tai and Sid were left alone together.

At the audition, Morris was most impressed with Freya. She didn't even audition, but her antics got her the lead role in the play. Meanwhile, Tai and Sid reached the party pad. Upon reaching their destination, Sid saw several Tai. He had many siblings and all of them had shown up. Freya was having a ton of trouble with her role as Ace Ventura. However, with Morris' help, she began to understand everything about the character.

At the party pad, Tai's siblings gossiped with each other. Tai was inebriated and Sid suggested that they join him on a hike. None of the Tai's siblings were interested. Tai learned that Freya was busy. She even asked her friend (with their powers) if it was okay if she skipped the party. The play was later that night and she had to practice.

Tai got depressed and blamed Sid for his estranged friendship with Freya. He tried to attack Sid but tripped over a bag of rice and came tumbling down. He came in contact with water, and since he was a robot, his parts began shutting down. Soon, his system completely shut down.

During the play's debut, Freya acted oddly. Scaps informed Morris about her behavior. Concerned, Morris decided to take up the role of Ace Ventura. Scaps and Morris even tied Freya up. But when he was performing, he got nervous and forgot his lines. Freya managed to tear the ropes and take her role back. She gave a stellar performance and saved the day.

At the party pad, Sid put Tai's robotic body in rice and brought him back. Tai thanked Sid for saving him. It looked like these two were finally friends. Sid and all of Tai's family then truly began partying.

Miracle Workers: End Times synopsis

According to TBS, the official synopsis of Miracle Workers: End Times reads,

"During the fourth season of the top-rated anthology comedy series 'Miracle Workers,' in a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior and a ruthless warlord face the most dystopian nightmare of all -- settling down in the suburbs."

Miracle Workers: End Times stars Daniel Radcliffe as Sid, Steve Buscemi as Morris 'The Junkman' Rubinstein, Geraldine Viswanathan as Freya, Karan Soni as TI-90 / "Tai" and Jon Bass as Scraps the War Dog.