Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on Netflix: Release date, time, plot, and more

Netflix's Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film tells the story of an ordinary teenager whose life takes a dramatic turn after she is turned into a superhero mysteriously. She now needs to team up with a boy in order to save the city of Paris from being ruined by an evil force.

The movie features the voice of Cristina Valenzuela for the English version, along with various others voicing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by noted filmmaker Jeremy Zag.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie trailer offers a peek into two teenage superheroes' adventures

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie and it offers a glimpse of the numerous adventures that the two teenage superheroes indulge in after they are bestowed with mysterious powers. The trailer opens with a voiceover that perfectly sets the tone for the movie. It says:

''Do you believe in magic? Over the centuries, these magical gems, called the miraculous, have been granted to the greatest heroes. They possess the ultimate power, one even stronger than death.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict how the protagonist's life takes a radical turn after becoming a superhero as she tries to adjust to her new life. Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of adventure/family animated movies would certainly enjoy.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also released the official description for the movie, which reads:

''PREPARE FOR SOMETHING MIRACULOUS. The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city. Only on Netflix July 28th.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect the upcoming movie to explore a number of intriguing themes like humanity, adventure, resilience, and many more.

A quick look at Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie cast

The voice cast features Cristina Valenzuela, who lends her voice to protagonist Ladybug/Marinette Dupain-Cheng. She is the heart and soul of the film and it's her character's journey that forms the crux of the story.

Cristina sounds quite impressive in the film's trailer and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Apart from Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, she's known for her work on Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, and Love Live! The School Idol Movie, to name a few.

Starring alongside her in another key role is noted voice actor Bryce Papenbrook, who portrays the role of Cat Noir/Adrien Agreste. His other notable credits include Deemo: Memorial Keys, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, and many more.

Other voice cast members include Cassandra Lee Morris, Keith Silverstein, Zeno Robinson, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3 am ET.