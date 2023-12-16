Excitement is building among fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of the captivating detective drama, Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4. Speculation and rumors surrounding season 4 are in full swing, as the series, renowned for its enthralling mix of Victorian-era mysteries and dynamic characters, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The premiere of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 is scheduled for January 7, 2024, on WTTW on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available to stream via the PBS app. Viewers can also watch all the episodes of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 if they have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Stills from Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 (Image via PBS KVIE)

As the fans are eager to know more about the next installment, here are the most recent details and news about the release of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4, uncovering the mysteries that await our cherished detective duo in the upcoming installment of this exhilarating period drama. The excitement and anticipation are joined as we explore what lies ahead for the characters in this thrilling series.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 4: Release date

As disclosed earlier, Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 is scheduled for January 7, 2024. With six thrilling episodes, the upcoming season will be accessible on PBS, and viewers in the U.S. and Canada can also catch it on PBS Passport and the PBS App through streaming options. Catch a new episode every Sunday until February 11. The trailer on Masterpiece PBS gives a glimpse of the series, and the gripping storyline gives viewers a hint of the period drama.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 4: Cast revealed

A British-American period television drama created by Rachael New, starring Kate Phillips as the trailblazing female detective Eliza Scarlet in Victorian London, chronicles her adventures while managing her father's agency.

The show's creator, writer, and executive producer, Rachael New, teases,

"I can tell you that Season 4 does set a few hairs running with both of those things. I don’t want to give too much away, but it does set Eliza on a different track, and it does bring home to Duke what he really does want."

Creator- Rachel New (Image via PBS)

Apart from Kate Phillips, the much-awaited installment is bringing back our favorite cast! Here's a quick rundown of the talented ensemble reprising their roles:

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet: The fearless and brilliant leading lady is back to solve more mysteries. Cathy Belton as Ivy: Ivy, the supportive companion, returns to stand by Eliza's side. Stuart Martin as Detective Inspector William: The dashing Detective Inspector William is set to charm us once again. Felix Scott as Patrick Nash: Patrick Nash, the intriguing character, is back for more twists and turns. Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy: Detective Fitzroy returns, adding his investigative skills to the mix.

Kate Phillips as Miss Scarlet in Miss Scarlet and the Duke (Image via PBS)

Get ready for another season filled with suspense, drama, and the brilliant performances of this fantastic cast!

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Plot

Before delving into the plot, let's take a look at what the synopsis reveals. Here's a sneak peek at the season 4 synopsis:

Eliza has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons), and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William (the Duke) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.

The season finale threw fans for a loop with its unexpected twists. Our brave main character, Eliza Scarlet, faced a tempting offer from her rival investigator, Patrick Nash, to join his top-notch detective agency.

Now, here's the dilemma – if Eliza accepts, she has to leave behind her father's legacy and go solo. Adding to the suspense, the relationship between Eliza and William Wellington, the Duke, took an unexpected turn. It seems Wellington might be realizing his true feelings for her.

A still from Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 (Image via PBS)

Actress Kate Phillips teased that the upcoming season will dig deeper into their history and the simmering tension between them, saying:

"There’s a little bit more about Eliza and William’s history, how they came to be. There’ll definitely be some more fun characters for you to meet that are really great and you’ll just love them. And more sparring and back and forth than ever!"

Season 4 is gearing up to be full of character development and intriguing storylines. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see how these cliffhangers will be resolved and what adventures lie ahead for our beloved characters.

Miss Scarlet And The Duke season 4 story details

While there aren't any specific story details out for Season 4 just yet, hints were dropped in an interview with Phillips, Scott, and New. It looks like the beginning of the season will kick off with excitement, throwing viewers into the action with a clever and humorous opening.

Everything You Need to Know about Miss Scarlet and The Duke (Image via PBS)

Additionally, a love triangle involving Eliza, the Duke, and Patrick might be a significant focus in Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4.

The long wait for Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 is finally over, and PBS has officially announced that it will premiere on January 7, 2024. As excitement builds up, fans can catch the series on Amazon Prime to enjoy the latest installment of this captivating period drama.