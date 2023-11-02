The Gilded Age season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The American historical drama, The Gilded Age, is back for its second run. As with the previous season, The Gilded Age season 2 is airing on HBO and its streaming partner, Max. The story covers the economic growth in the booming years of New York City. The plot shows the changing dynamics of society in light of the tussle between old money and new money.

The first part of the series introduced the characters and the premise of the social conflict. The Gilded Age season 2, created by the maker of Downton Abbey, promises a similar old-world charm depicted in the period drama for fans of the earlier show.

The series tells its stories in a batch of episodes per season. The Gilded Age season 2 has eight episodes in total. HBO’s introduction to this season reads:

"Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society but to potentially take a leading role in it."

Upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age season 2 will air every Sunday

The second season of the show has been planned to have one episode less than the previous season. As such, there will be eight episodes following the rise of the Russell family in the Society and Bertha’s struggles to grab her position.

The episodes are aired every Sunday on both platforms simultaneously. The pattern of airing for The Gilded Age season 2 is one episode per week. The time for airing is fixed for primetime, 9 pm Eastern Time.

Episode Episode Title Release Date Release Time 1 You Don’t Even Like Opera October 29, 2023 21:00 ET 2 Some Sort of Trick November 5, 2023 21:00 ET 3 Head to Head November 12, 2023 21:00 ET 4 His Grace the Duke November 19, 2023 21:00 ET 5 Close Encounter to Touch November 26, 2023 21:00 ET 6 TBA December 3, 2023 21:00 ET 7 TBA December 10, 2023 21:00 ET 8 TBA December 17, 2023 21:00 ET

Streaming platform details for the show

HBO has exclusive rights to the show and airs it at the stipulated time every Sunday, as mentioned above. The episode drops on the partnering platform, Max, at the same time and remains available for streaming at viewers’ convenience.

Since HBO is not available in all countries, viewers who want to watch The Gilded Age season 2 will need to subscribe for Max or resort to VPN services.

Brief recap of The Gilded Age season 2 so far

As of the date of this article, The Gilded Age season 2 has aired its premiere episode. The episode alludes to the famous historical events connected to the coming up of the Metropolitan Opera House by the nouveau riches of New York City in answer to being frozen out of the more elite and senior Academy of Music.

The year depicted in the episode is 1883 and the day is Easter Sunday. Mrs. Astor, who heads the Opera community, rejects Bertha Russell’s request to get a box in the Academy of Music. To avenge her insult, Bertha decides to support the newer establishment of the Metropolitan Opera House.

Easter brings two Christian congregations for sermon services presented in the episode. One of them is the Black congregation attended by the Scott family in Philadelphia, while the other takes place in the Upper East Side of Manhattan for the affluent elite attended by the Astor family, the Russells and the van Rhijn family.

The episode further focuses on the van Rhijn family where Agnes discusses her dead husband’s nephew, Dashiel. She relates to the family that Dashiel and his daughter are expected to move to New York City.

The main cast includes Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon as Agnes and Ada. Blake Ritson plays Oscar and Louisa Jacobson plays Marian who are also part of the van Rhijn family. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spectre play Bertha and George Russell, respectively. Denée Benton portrays Peggy Scott.

Catch the second episode of The Gilded Age season 2 on HBO or stream on Max on November 5, 2023.