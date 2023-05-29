Missing Fort Mill man found dead: Details about Kevin Davis Eby's disappearance explored as police discover York County man's body

On Friday, May 26, 2023, Fort Mill man Kevin Davis Eby was found deceased in Richburg, South Carolina. The victim, who suffered from Huntington's disease, had been reported missing on May 14. His wife told authorities that before his disappearance, he had been off his medication for days. However, authorities did not disclose his cause of death.

The death of Kevin Davis Eby currently remains under investigation by the York County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina authorities is yet to announce any arrests in the investigation. Moreover, the circumstances behind his disappearance also remain unknown. In the initial report of his disappearance, he was described as 6 foot 1 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The timeline of Kevin Davis Eby's disappearance

Kevin Davis Eby was last seen in his Fort Mill home on May 14 at 10:30 pm. CN2 reported that he left his home in a 2011 Nissan Versa with a South Carolina license plate - 1123JS.

Kevin Davis Eby's wife informed local authorities of his health condition and that he had not been taking his medicine despite his ongoing struggle with Huntington's disease.

After news of Eby's disappearance spread, several officials and members of the area combed York County to search for him. Two weeks later, officials from the Chester County Sheriff's Office that they had discovered the victim's remains. Although investigators have not revealed how the body was found, they said that the entire search effort was a collaboration between authorities and the local community.

According to Maria Eby, the victim's wife, Kevin Davis had a quiet personality and acted as a crucial support system in their marriage. She said that at the time he went missing, he had been struggling with his mental health.

The wife further mentioned that due to the confusion and disorientation brought on by his health condition, he sometimes took double his prescribed medication. Lastly, the wife added that when he tried to purchase his refill of medication early, the pharmacy refused, citing a policy.

Meanwhile, officials have not disclosed whether or not symptoms from Huntington's disease may have partially spurred Kevin Davis Eby's disappearance. It is currently unknown how severe his symptoms were.

What is Huntington's disease?

As per The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Huntington's disease is a severe inherited disorder that primarily affects the brain. The disease reportedly attacks various parts of the brain, wearing down the nerve cells used to control voluntary movement. This can lead to uncontrollable movements and erratic behavioral issues.

Huntington's Disease is caused by a mutation in the gene for a protein called Huntingtin. People are most likely to develop the condition in middle age, though children can also be affected. According to doctors, severe cognitive problems that stem from Huntington's disease overlap with symptoms of dementia. This can lead to mood swings, depression, anger issues, or psychosis.

Aside from that, The National Institute noted that early symptoms of Huntington's disease include difficulty with balance and coordination. Over time, victims of the disease may experience stiffness in their body or tremors and unusual eye movements. They may also suffer from slurred speech, extreme weight loss, and difficulty in speaking. Patients are thus recommended to stop driving in the more severe, later stages of the disease.

