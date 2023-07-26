Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case Review- Is Netflix's serial killer documentary worth a watch?

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case is a gripping examination of a real-life crime that shook the world. It premiered on Netflix on July 26, 2023, taking viewers into the vanishing and heartbreaking demise of Lucie Blackman, a British woman employed as a hostess in Tokyo. This case unfolded back in 2000, capturing headlines and revealing the depths of the Tokyo nightlife industry.

The official synopsis of Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, as per IMDb, reads:

"It follows the turbulent and complex investigation into the killing of British tourist Lucie Blackman."

The serial killer documentary about Lucie Blackman chronicles the heinous crime committed by Joji Obara, who reportedly dismembered Lucie's body into pieces and was alleged to have faced multiple charges pertaining to r*pe and assassination. The bone-chilling case became a crucial subject of discussion overnight due to the negligence of the judicial system and is still recalled as a sphere of attraction and scrutiny.

A review of Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case- A deep exploration in the dark underbelly realm of Tokoyo

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case is a story of a horrendous crime that shook the world overnight. The plot talks about the spooky disappearance of a hostess, Lucie Blackman, who hails from Sevenoaks in Kent, who decided to move to Japan with her friend Louise Phillips, who works in Casablanca bar in Roppongi, Tokyo.

Eventually, her life takes a dark turn when Blackman vanishes mysteriously into thin air. Her disappearance sparked a nationwide search for months, resulting in a kidnapping by Korean serial killer Joji Obara. The psychological implications of the situation are truly profound. The tragic incident and the subsequent investigation had an impact on the Blackman family, especially Lucie's father, Tim.

His unwavering dedication to locating his daughter, which involved a covered media campaign, was seen as uncommon in Japan and sometimes clashed with the approaches taken by local authorities. Even though his ways to fetch his daughter did meet some frowns, the documentary showcased a true familial bond in the form of a strong father's love.

Lucie's father continued the drill for finding his daughter, hoping that maintaining public interest in the case would open gates to finding her. The documentary intricately explored the themes of love and harnessing will in the face of adversity.

What further accentuates the appreciation for the film is the preciseness in delivering a blood-curdling documentary with intricate details and insights into the case. The documentary showcased the detectives and Lucie's father burning the midnight oil by formulating strategies to find her. It depicted scenes where Tim found the culprit behind his daughter's murder, Joji Obara.

The accused had been later charged with life imprisonment in February 2008, when the murderer's shocking videos of r*ping drugged women surfaced as evidence. It was also revealed that the Korean serial killer was involved in the killing of another woman named Carita Ridgway. The disturbing incident eventually raised awareness regarding the perils for women working as hostesses in numerous bar clubs in Tokyo.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case serves as a testament to the sinister crimes of serial killers like Jojo Obara, who intend to dissemble the equilibrium within society, and serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lurk in the shadows of society.

Netflix's Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case is currently streaming on Netflix.