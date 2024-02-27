Moira Barton sporting an Ivy cap has the Emmerdale fandom confused

Moira Barton, a beloved character in Emmerdale, portrayed by Natalie J Robb, has recently been missing from significant events, including Tom King and Belle Dingle's wedding.

Fans have also noticed Moira consistently wearing a cap, both indoors and outdoors, which has led to a lot of speculation.

Many took to X, buzzing with theories and demands for answers. Some speculated that the hats are simply a fashion move, while others think there's a deeper storyline at play.

While there is no definitive answer to the question, the show's producer Laura Shaw told The Mirror that Moira has a big secret. The Ivy cap may be connected to that. Shaw noted:

"It's a secret from her past. She does it in a way to try and help the person that she's talking to, but how is that person going to react when they find out Moira's deepest, darkest secret? If they blow it, it could threaten Moira's whole life. So I'll leave you to guess what that secret from the past might be."

Social media is filled with memes and speculations about Moira's cap

As mentioned before, social media is rife with speculations about Moira's Ivy cap. Many even poked fun at the same by posting funny memes and clips.

Who plays Moira Barton in Emmerdale?

Natalie Joy Robb plays the role of Moira Barton. She is a Scottish actress and singer.

She made her screen debut at the age of nine, starring in an STV docudrama alongside Tom Conti. At 13, she received the BBC Young Entertainer of the Year award on the kids' TV show, Going Live! Her breakthrough came at 14 when she was cast as Trish McDonald in the Scottish soap opera, Take the High Road.

In 2009, she joined the cast of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale first premiered on October 16, 1972, making it one of the longest-running soap operas.