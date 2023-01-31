19-year-old Alabama woman Brittney Wood went missing after she was last seen on May 31, 2012. She has not been found till date. Although her case remains unsolved, investigators uncovered an entire child s*x abuse ring led by her family members while digging into case.

Wood was last known to have been with her uncle, Donnie Holland, who was supposed to drop her at her friend's place. Holland was found dead in his car the next day. He had supposedly killed himself.

Holland was also the same uncle who ran a s*x ring and allegedly made Wood a part of it when she was a child.

Brittney Wood's chilling disappearance story will be detailed in Oxygen's Monster in the Shadows, scheduled to air on January 30, 2023. The official synopsis for it is as follows:

"An investigation of the 2012 disappearance of Alabama teenager Brittney Wood reveals a truth more shocking that anyone could ever imagine."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Who was Brittney Wood?

Wood was only 19 when she went missing on May 31, 2012, and was never seen or heard from again. She left for her friend's house and did not return home.

Her family was not concerned initially as it was not unnatural for the 19-year-old to go missing for days. However, they got worried when her uncle, Holland, was found shot in a car a day later and her mother was unable to get in touch with her.

Her family reported her missing on June 2, 2012.

Investigators uncovered a child s*x abuse ring led by her uncle

After Holland was declared dead, an investigation was launched into Wood's disappearance and the case soon got murkier when they discovered that the dead uncle was also the a child s*x abuse ring leader.

Holland, along with his wife Wendy, and Wood's brother Derek, were part of this ring and if rumors are to be believed, Brittney herself was also a victim to the abuse as a child. However, as both Brittney and her uncle Donnie were dead by the time the investigation began, the rumours could not be confirmed.

What happened on the day she disappeared?

Jaysha Patel @abc7jaysha HAPPENING NOW: The search continues this morning in an 8 year old cold case for missing mom Brittney Wood. Investigators say they got a tip which led them to this trailer in Grand Bay. @mynbc15 HAPPENING NOW: The search continues this morning in an 8 year old cold case for missing mom Brittney Wood. Investigators say they got a tip which led them to this trailer in Grand Bay. @mynbc15 https://t.co/xQXk5DrTUZ

On the day Wood disappeared, everyone thought that she was headed to her friend's place, but her last location placed her on Holland's property.

Wood was initially thought to have left the house at around 7.30 pm on May 30, but investigations revealed that her plans may have been something else.

It soon came to light that she was actually picked up by her uncle on that night, and the two then left for his property.

What happened between the time she left and the time her uncle was found shot in the car remains a mystery, but investigations did reveal is that the gun used to shoot Holland belonged to Wood. Her phone was also later discovered in the car.

However, questions were also raised regarding Holland's death, as police wondered if it was a suicide or a murder.

Ultimately, it was deemed a suicide.

What is the update on the case now?

Locate The Missing @MissingCases Missing From Mobile Alabama Since 5/31/12 Please Help Find Brittney Wood RT & Share on Facebook at facebook.com/photo.php?fbid… http://t.co/lrZ8ec44 Missing From Mobile Alabama Since 5/31/12 Please Help Find Brittney Wood RT & Share on Facebook at facebook.com/photo.php?fbid… http://t.co/lrZ8ec44

In a statement regarding the case, a Baldwin County Sheriff said:

“There is no evidence that would suggest she is still alive. We have her entered into the computer as a missing person. She has not come across anybody else’s radar anywhere in the U.S. When you balance the evidence out, it’s overwhelmingly [evident] that she is probably deceased.”

Brittney's remains have still not been found, so it is believed that she is dead by now. In 2020, an age-progressing picture of Brittney was produced in an attempt to know what happened to the girl, but nothing note-worthy could be uncovered.

