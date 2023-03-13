Most stunning outfits of Oscars 2023 (Photos)

The 2023 Oscars are finally here, signaling some glorious red-carpet moments with Hollywood's biggest stars celebrating their collective love of cinema. The 95th Academy Awards nominees and celebrities made an appearance at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, March 12, 2023.

Needless to say, the stars upped their fashion game for the biggest night in the film industry. Celebrities appeared dressed in designer, vintage, and custom outfits. These outfits instantly won hearts online and stole the spotlight. Here's a compilation of some of the most stunning outfits on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen and other stars' stunning outfits at the Oscars 2023

1) Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

The Wanda Vision actress bewitched everyone at the Oscars 2023 with her sequined black dress. The chainmail gown from Givenchy was designed with a halter neck detail. The outfit featured a fringed hem, and the actress paired her classic black dress with the sleek updo and a red lip.

2) Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

Straight after co-hosting the pre-Oscars party for South Asian nominees, Mindy Kaling arrived looking stunning in a white Vera Wang dress. The dress featured corset top detailing with white piping. The rest of the gown was fitted in a bodycon fashion till the bottom.

The bridal white gown featured a sheer panel as well. To accompany the sophisticated gown, the actress wore her hair half up, further adding a regal touch to her look.

3) Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture from AW21

Cara Delevingne looked absolutely stunning in her red ball gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture. The AW21 Haute Couture dress featured a high-leg slit and an off-shoulder design. On the shoulder, a big beautiful bow detail was added, thus giving it extra volume.

She added stunning silver diamond jewelry to her look, including a Bulgari snake necklace, earrings, bracelet, and rings. She accompanied her gown with matching high heels. To show off the beautiful neckline, the supermodel tied her hair in a sleek updo.

4) Jr NTR styled by Ashwin Mawle

Jr NTR, who has been nominated for Best Original Song for his popular RRR's Naatu Naatu track, arrived wearing an Indian outfit, styled by Ashwin Mawle. The designer customized the outfit, keeping in mind the actor's RRR character.

The black kurta-length coat was given a tiger detail in a sequined pattern upon his shoulder. The rest of the outfit was kept basic in an all-black color. He carried the look with black boots.

5) Angela Bassett in Moschino

Angela arrived at the 2023 Oscars in an ultra-violet purple-hued Moschino gown, which looked absolutely spectacular. The actress is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The gown’s neckline and bow detail added a dynamic edge to her look. She paired her royal purple gown with a Bulgari necklace and blow-dried hair.

6) Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey looked absolutely dreamy in her Dolce & Gabbana gown. The actress’ The Little Mermaid first trailer will be released tonight during the ceremony, and to celebrate the launch, the actress wore a Disney-princess gown.

Bailey was seen wearing a Powder blue-hued gown with a tulle skirt. The ball gown was paired with silver jewelry. The strapless gown was accompanied by a chic updo. The tulle gown was picked from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection and featured a boned bodice, slashed waist, and added layers.

Celebrities dressed to impress as they donned stunning outfits from some of the top designers in the industry, including Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Vera Wang, and more. The stars looked absolutely stunning as they strutted across the red carpet in style at the 2023 Oscars.

