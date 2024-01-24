Mr. Bungle 2024 U.S. Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Mr. Bungle 2024 U.S. tour is scheduled to be held from May 6, 2024, to May 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a continuation of the band's previously announced shows across Japan and Oceania and will be followed by another series of shows in Europe.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Otto Von Schirach, via a post on their official X account on January 23, 2024.

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available on January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official label website, Ipecac Recordings, or via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

Mr. Bungle 2024 U.S. tour dates and venues

Mr. Bungle is embarking on a world tour this year, with a Japan, Australia, and New Zealand tour leg scheduled in late February and early March. After that leg is complete, the band will embark on the newly announced US tour leg before finally heading to Europe for another tour leg later in the year.

The full list of dates and venues for the Mr. Bungle 2024 U.S. tour is given below:

May 6, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

May 7, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

May 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

May 10, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome to Rockville

May 11, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

May 12, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

May 14, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

May 15, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room

May 17, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple

May 18, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

The dates and venues for the other Mr. Bungle 2024 tour are also given below:

February 28, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu Pit

February 29, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Namba Hatch

March 3, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall

March 6, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Festival Hall

March 7, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Hindley Street Music Hall

March 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion

March 10, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

March 12, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Metro City

June 16, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra

June 17, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Magnolia

June 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxley’s

June 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Copenhell

June 23, 2024 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg at Atelier

June 24, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands at 013 Poppodium

June 27, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Tons of Rock

June 29, 2024 – Clisson, France at Hellfest

Joining Mr. Bungle on the U.S. section of the tour will be Otto Von Schirach, best known for his IDM music. In Europe and Australia, the band will be joined by the American rock bands Melvins and Oxbow & Spotlights.

Mr. Bungle is best known for their second studio album, Disco Volante, which was released on October 10, 1995. The album peaked at number 40 on the Australian album chart as well as at number 113 on the Billboard 200 album chart.