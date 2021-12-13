'Mr. Mayor' Season 2 cast list: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, and others star in NBC series

The sitcom Mr. Mayor is coming back with season 2 by next year. The series is produced by legendary duo Tina Frey and Robert Carlock, who made shows like 30 Rock and a comedy series called The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran for four seasons straight.

The duo is also responsible for bringing sitcom legend Ted Danson onboard for Mr. Mayor. However, due to Covid-19, the production of the show was forced to shut down last year. Mr. Mayor was first considered a spinoff of 30 Rock, but when Alec Baldwin dropped out, the show went to Ted Danson and then became an instant hit after airing a few episodes.

A look at the season 2 cast list of NBC sitcom 'Mr. Mayor'

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer

Ted Danson is considered to be a legend in the television industry. He plays Neil Bremer in the series Mr. Mayor. He is best known for playing Sam Malone in the NBC series Cheers. Since then, Danson has been at the top of his game, getting meatier and more popular roles in films like Three Men and a Baby and playing Dr. John Becker in CBS sitcom Becker. Ted has been nominated for 11 Golden Globes and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen

Holly Hunter plays Arpi Meskimen, who becomes Neil's deputy mayor in the series. Holly is also a recipient of the Academy Award and BAFTA Award. She is known for playing Ada McGrath in the 1993 movie The Piano. Along with the film, she has also done television Roe Vs Wade (1989) and a drama series named Saving Grace (2007-2010).

Others in the season 2 cast of 'Mr. Mayor'

Other ensemble cast members include Kyla Kenedy, Vella Lovell, Bobby Moynihan, Mike Cabellon, and Natalie Morales.

NBC has confirmed Mr. Mayor season 2 will premiere on March 15, 2022, at 8.30 PM.

