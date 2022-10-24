“Must be stopped”: Russell Wilson’s Subway sandwich drama explained as Denver Broncos quarterback’s sub is unavailable

Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos quarterback, is in the news again, this time for a sandwich.

The former Seattle footballer introduced a signature sandwich on the Subway menu in February this year, but the sub is no longer available. The internet claims that this signature sandwich, called "Dangerwich," was taken off Subway's Vault menu due to Wilson's recent performances as well as some widely mocked commercials he featured in.

Needless to say, fans trolled both the quarterback and the ads online.

A netizen reacts to the subway sandwich (Image via Twitter/@WhiskeyRiff)

Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich": A quick look at the sandwich and its commercials

What is the "Dangerwich"?

Earlier this year, during the Super Bowl, Subway introduced their online "Vault" menu, which offers subs made by different star athletes as part of a campaign to showcase their partnerships.

The menu included creations by the Seahawks star, Marshawn Lynch's "The Beef Mode," and gymnast Simone Biles's "The Vaultwich," among others.

Promotional material for The Vault. (Image via Subway website)

Wilson's sub, "The Dangerwich," was introduced to the said menu on February 5, 2022.

It included pepperoni, black forest ham, salami, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian herbs and cheese bread. This was then topped with lettuce, green peppers, banana peppers, and tomatoes, before being finished with yellow mustard and mayo.

Promotional material for Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich." (Image via Subway website)

The advertisements being mocked by netizens

To promote the now-infamous "Dangerwich," Subway had previously released a couple of advertisements featuring the Broncos footballer.

One commercial, uploaded via Russells' Twitter account on May 4, 2022, had the former Seahawks quarterback suggesting different "Dangeruss" ways to eat the sandwich, including using a fork and knife, with a blindfold on, with the wrapper on, and left-handed.

In another commercial, uploaded on May 2, 2022, on Wilson's TikTok page, he is seen awkwardly asking the viewer to have his "dangerously good" signature sub and asks if they have done "anything dangerous".

He then urges consumers to be careful while eating the sub, "as it is spicy."

Speculations that recent social media posts on Russell Wilson fueled recall rumors

While Russell Wilson's sub didn't take off among consumers, it has recently been a rage on social media, especially amongst the player's critics.

Fans dug up the two commercials due to his team's 2-4 start this football season, mocking and trolling the quarterback and the menu item.

Rocco Strydom @sgmpodcst



#nfl #media #subway Whoever runs PR for @DangeRussWilson needs to be fired - I would never have let him do that Subway commercial Whoever runs PR for @DangeRussWilson needs to be fired - I would never have let him do that Subway commercial #nfl #media #subway

A netizen deems the "Dangerwich" to be "nightmare fuel. (Image via Twitter/@MyBookie)

Many went so far as to call Wilson a "national embarrassment," and deemed him to be "corny."

Honcho @honchohndrxx You can’t tell me you seen Russell Wilson’s Subway commercial or that “Mr. Unlimited” video and say he’s not corny You can’t tell me you seen Russell Wilson’s Subway commercial or that “Mr. Unlimited” video and say he’s not corny

Joe Simons @joesimonssays Through seven weeks the Seahawks are in first place, the Broncos are 2-5 and Russell Wilson has released two psychotic Subway ads Through seven weeks the Seahawks are in first place, the Broncos are 2-5 and Russell Wilson has released two psychotic Subway ads

i @accountnofive Watching Russell Cornball Wilson become a national embarrassment— just the subway commercial alone—after all those years of torture has been a blessing from the football gods. Watching Russell Cornball Wilson become a national embarrassment— just the subway commercial alone—after all those years of torture has been a blessing from the football gods.

Soon after reactions against Russell began pouring in, many netizens discovered that "Dangerwich" was no longer on Subway's menu, prompting them to question the reason behind its removal.

The internet was quickly flooded with rumors of social media backlash over the extremely cringe-worthy commercials and Russell Wilson's slow performance as reasons for the absence of the aforementioned sandwich. One such tweet read:

Baker Breadman  @NFLonBread BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich" has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich" has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. https://t.co/DPH56xXYOp

Eric Goodman @EricGoodman



Wilson's 'Dangerwich' sandwich has removed from Subway’s Vault Menu due to massive trolling on social media. If this isn't rock bottom, can't imagine how much lower it can go. And the hits just keep on coming for #Broncos Russell Wilson, if you didn't know the story already..Wilson's 'Dangerwich' sandwich has removed from Subway’s Vault Menu due to massive trolling on social media. If this isn't rock bottom, can't imagine how much lower it can go. And the hits just keep on coming for #Broncos Russell Wilson, if you didn't know the story already..Wilson's 'Dangerwich' sandwich has removed from Subway’s Vault Menu due to massive trolling on social media. If this isn't rock bottom, can't imagine how much lower it can go.

Subway, however, explained that Russell Wilson's sandwich was pulled off the menu in August. A spokesperson from the brand stated:

“Subway works with a variety of athlete partners, and The Vault is the perfect place to showcase their favorite sandwiches. While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make room for some new, craveable options, don’t worry, The Dangerwich will be back soon!”

About Subway

Subway is an American multinational fast food restaurant franchise, founded in 1965 (named in 1972), and known for selling sandwiches, wraps, and salads.

Their slogan, "Eat Fresh," is intended to signify the fresh ingredients used in their sandwiches. The brand is known to frequently sponsor sportsmen and sporting events.

The Vault menu, which was developed in collaboration with athletes, is regularly upgraded with newer subs replacing older from the list. Subway also recently pulled off "The Sunshine Sub" from their menu, which was endorsed by another NFL quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

