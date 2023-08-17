My Adventures with Superman Episode 8: Exact release date and timings

My Adventures with Superman episode 8 is waiting to hit screens in a few hours. Slated for an official release on Thursday, 17/18 August 2023, at a time slot per the viewers' zone. The hit animated series on the development of the Kryptonian superhero is aired once a week.

The upcoming story is alleged to be a two-part story to be made available on Adult Swim. Viewers who do not capture the show on Adult Swim can catch it on Max on August 19 using various subscription packages. My Adventures with Superman episode 8, the story of a younger Clark Kent with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, will showcase their next level of escapades.

While many villains have entered the alien hero’s life in the previous episodes, My Adventures with Superman episode 8 may allow him to settle a score with some of them or attract more trouble in his action-oriented life. The article discusses everything known about the show.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from My Adventures with Superman episode 7.

My Adventures with Superman episode 8: Entry of Vicki Vale and other updates

My Adventures with Superman episode 8 will steam on Adult Swim at 9 PM Pacific Time on August 17 or midnight Eastern Time on August 18, depending on the viewership zone. Some of the timings for various zones are:

9:00 PM Pacific Time (August 17, Thursday)

12:00 AM Eastern Time (August 18, Friday)

05:00 AM British Summer Time (August 18, Friday)

06:00 AM Central European Summer Time (August 18, Friday)

My Adventures with Superman episode 8 will introduce a new character into the plot. Titled Zero Day: Part One, the storyline introduces the character of Vicki Vale, Lois’ ideal journalist. However, he questions her loyalty towards Superman.

Meanwhile, Clark is hunting down Task Force X and dealing with a new superpower – his famed super hearing. Swimpedia released the promo for the episode. On one hand, he faces The General as he unravels more about his origin. With Lois and Jimmy trying to prevent Dr. Ivo from destroying Metropolis, fans will likely be on tenterhooks.

How can viewers watch My Adventures with Superman episode 8?

The timings mentioned above are for the show's release on Adult Swim. Since Max airs it the next day, it will be available to viewers on August 19. Viewers would need to buy plans for viewing with ads, without ads, or go for Ultimate Ad-free.

The encore showings will air on Friday at 7:00 PM PT and ET time on Adult Swim. It will also be aired on Toonami for viewers who miss the original airing.

What happened in My Adventures with Superman episode 7?

Expand Tweet

The previous episode, titled Kiss Kiss Fall in Portal, had brought Mr. Mxyzptlk through the multiverse, into which he pulls the three leads through a portal. Then the absurd villain, who has previous issues with the hero, transforms him into various Superman forms, including a crab in a red cape.

They also find all versions of Lois Lane in the multiverse. They learn that many other Supermen from other worlds are not good characters. She feels insecure when Lois realizes that many of the Loises are more accomplished than her. Together they manage to capture the mischief-maker villain while strengthening their bond.

Catch the previous episodes of the animated series before watching My Adventures with Superman episode 8.