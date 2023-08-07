My Adventures with Superman episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Adventures with Superman episode 7 is slated to release on August 11, 2023. The show features a younger Superman busy establishing his purpose and identity. In episode 6, Clark and Lois had the scope to settle their differences, but Jimmy's kidnapping stood out as a common issue for them. The episode also introduced new characters like the Brain and Monsieur Mallah to add to Jimmy’s part of the story.

When Jimmy was located, Clark decided to reveal his identity, which Jimmy knew all along. While they fought together against the onslaught of drones, there was total acceptance of each other. The emotional turn at the episode's end was heart-warming and intense. The action-packed episode 6 had enough drama to keep fans hooked while taking the story forward to My Adventures with Superman episode 7.

My Adventures with Superman episode 7 promo shows iconic villain Mr. Mxyzptlk visiting the hero

Release date, time, and streaming platform for episode 7

Episode 7 focuses on the relationship equation of the lead trio (Image via Adult Swim)

The release date for My Adventures with Superman episode 7 is fixed for August 11, Thursday/Friday, exactly a week after episode 6 was aired. The platform to air it first is Adult Swim. The timing for the show is different as per the nation where it is getting released. The tentative timing is listed below:

9 pm Pacific Time

5 am British Summer Time

6 am Central European Summer Time

12 am Eastern Time

1 am Brazil Time

9.30 am Indian Standard Time

2 pm Australia

4 pm New Zealand

My Adventures with Superman episode 7 will arrive on MAX the day after, August 12. Fans of the animated series can get monthly or yearly subscriptions to watch the show on MAX. They have two plans to select from – an ad-supported and an ad-free plan.

A quick recap of My Adventures with Superman episode 6

Episode 6 revealed a strain in the relationship between Clark and Lois (Image via Adult Swim)

Episode 6 focused on the relationships between the trio. In the previous episodes, it seemed like Clark’s attempt at hiding his true identity may hinder his closeness with Lois. But the latter decided to concern herself with things other than Clark. Jimmy’s kidnapping became a common problem binding the two leads in a common mission.

Jimmy’s interactions with Monsieur Mallah and the Brain brought out the hope of acceptance of Jimmy in the lives of the lead duo - Clark and Lois.

Kevin ( /^ω^)/♡! @ComicFan72

I really enjoyed the introduction to Monsieur Mallah and the Brain. These two are cute together and I'm glad at the end they got to travel to a new dimension together. Hope to see them again #MyAdventuresWithSuperman pic.twitter.com/BrJ8WRne0d Finished Ep 6 of 'My adventures with superman'I really enjoyed the introduction to Monsieur Mallah and the Brain. These two are cute together and I'm glad at the end they got to travel to a new dimension together. Hope to see them again

Further in the episode, when Clark exposed his hidden identity, Jimmy revealed his prior knowledge of the same. However, Jimmy openly voiced his views for the first time, adding transparency to the relationship dynamics. The trio realized that their journey toward self-discovery, trust, and acceptance created emotional moments that highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding.

The actions in My Adventures with Superman episode 6 disclose more about the involvement of Task Force X in the story. With Mallah’s information on the downfall of Cadmus and the Brain’s perceptions about the General, the Task Force appears to protect humanity with their alien technology.

The discussions and exposes hint at a bigger danger lurking for the Kryptonian hero and his team. While the trio has no idea what is in store for them, Clark is likely in the epicenter of all the things.

What will My Adventures with Superman episode 7 be about?

My Adventures with Superman episode 7, named Kiss Kiss Fall in Portal, came out with a promo showing the timeless villain Mr. Mxyzptlk in a funny situation.

In the promo, Clark hopes no Superman stuff ruins his date with Lois. Just as he finishes planning his date, there’s a knock at the door. He opens the door to a floating blue man dressed in an orange cape who declares he is the interdimensional peacekeeper, Mr. Mxyzptlk, who has come to seek Clark’s help. The hero closes the door on the visitor.

As the promo shows, one of the biggest tricksters is back to challenge Superman. As such, the declaration of being a “peacekeeper” cannot be true since Mr. Mxyzptlk is described as one who loves to create chaos using his reality-warping weapon. While a leaked concept art had previously revealed this new attire of the villain, the intent behind his arrival in My Adventures with Superman episode 7 is still unknown.

However, a guess at the plot is that Clark’s closing his door on the villain will not take him away. He will likely take Clark, Lois, and Jimmy into a chase across the multiverse with high stakes.

Look out for more action in My Adventures with Superman episode 7 on August 11, 2023.