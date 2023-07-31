My Adventures with Superman episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, cast, and more

My Adventures with Superman episode 6 is slated for an August 4, 2023 release. The first episode premiered on July 7, 2023, and has already created enough excitement among fans of the Man of Steel. Taking the internet by storm since its debut, the cartoon iteration has turned into the favorite version of the superhero for many viewers.

My Adventures with Superman is a Japanese Anime TV series that has spread itself across the internet due to its popularity. The show revolves around the Kryptonian hero, his romantic interest Lois Lane and the staff apprentice Jimmy Olsen. The adventures in the upcoming episode of My Adventures with Superman episode 6 will involve mad scientists, military secrets, and Olsen in trouble.

Airing on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman has fans anticipating the next episode as soon as one is aired. The fifth episode of the show hit the small screens on July 28 and the sixth episode is set to release within a week as per the positioning of the episodes. This article brings all available information on the hit series.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers about the upcoming show

When and where will My Adventures with Superman episode 6 air?

Fans can catch My Adventures with Superman episode 6 on August 4, 2023, hardly a week after episode 5 aired. They can watch the show on Adult Swim on August 4 at the stipulated time and those with a Max subscription can catch up with the show a day later, on August 5.

The time for the release of My Adventures with Superman episode 6 is given below.

9 pm Pacific Time

5 am British Summer Time

6 am Central European Summer Time

12 am Eastern Time

1 am Brazil Time

9.30 am Indian Standard Time

2 pm Australia

4 pm New Zealand

Fans can subscribe to Max to watch the show on the specified date with either of the two plans offered by the platform – an ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan – with monthly or yearly subscriptions.

Storyline and voice cast for My Adventures with Superman episode 6

The Anime series on coming-of-age Superman is a hit (Image via Adult Swim)

The plot of the Anime show follows Clark Kent in his 20s trying to build his superhero identity while juggling his daytime job as a regular reporter. While he explores his origins, he also serves his higher purpose of philanthropy. The show even focuses on the star reporter of The Daily Planet, Lois Lane, and budding photographer Jimmy Olsen.

The summary of the show reads:

"Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen embark on a discovery about who they are and what they can accomplish together as an investigative team at the news media house of Daily Planet."

In My Adventures with Superman episode 6, Clark and Lois will try to save a kidnapped Olsen while fighting mad scientists and dealing with military secrets. Lois will take her role as mentor-collaborator of Olsen seriously but will need all support from her romantic partner Clark, who is busy balancing his dual identity. The episode is titled - My Adventures with Mad Science.

Jordan Jones @jordnjnes pic.twitter.com/XzTTiuunju DC has dropped a teaser for Episode 6 of ‘My Adventures with Superman’!

The characters for the show have been given voices by the following talented artists:

Kal-El by Jack Quaid Lois Lane by Alice Lee Jimmy Olsen by Ishmel Shahid Lana Lang by Jeannie Tirado Kara Zor-El by Kiana Madeira Winslow Schott by Michael Yurchak Walter Johnson by Azuri Hardy-Jones Brainiac by Michael Emerson Perry White by Darrell Brown Steve Lombard by Vincent Tong Cat Grant by Melanie Minichino

Summing up on My Adventures with Superman episode 6

Superwise @SuperwiseJohn My Adventures with Superman is fun as always.

The only issue I have are the villain designs are all garbage.

But the ending is hype for episode 6.

Episode 6 of My Adventures with Superman will air on Adult Swim on August 4, 2023, and on Max on August 5. The voice artists include Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Shahid, and Michael Emerson. The story will take Superman and Lois on adventures in an attempt to rescue Olsen from abduction.

There are more episodes and possible seasons in the future.