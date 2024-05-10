“My dumb self just used an audio that I thought was viral and trending”— Haley Kalil responds to backlash over ‘Let them eat cake’ Met Gala video

Influencer Haley Kalil has responded to the backlash she received for her usage of an infamous phrase by Marie Antoinette in a video she posted on TikTok while at the Met Gala. The TikToker simply lip-synced a line from Sofia Coppolola's Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst, which said "Let them eat cake,".

This is actually perceived to be the infamous response of the late French queen when she was informed that her peasants couldn't afford bread. In her apology video posted on Thursday, May 9, the influencer apologized for using the sound bit and noted that she wouldn't have used the sound if she had anticipated people’s reaction to it.

She said—

"My dumb self just used an audio that I thought was viral and trending."

"I'm not elite I'm a normal person"— Haley Kalil apologizes for her controversial TikTok audio

While at the Met Gala, Influence Haley Kalil recorded a TikTok to show off her dress which started with the camera zooming in on her face before she says "Let them eat cake" and it zooms out revealing her attire for the event. The TikToker received a plethora of backlash for her choice of audio with some even calling it "sinister". The video amassed over 21 million views.

The audio stems from Sofia Coppola's 2006 historical drama, Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst, which was based on the life of French Queen Marie Antoinette. "Let them eat cake" is what the queen supposedly said when she got to know that her peasants couldn't afford bread. However, there is no real evidence that the queen actually said that.

People criticized Kalil's audio choice (Image via TikTok/@haleyybaylee)

After receiving backlash for her usage of the audio, Haley Kalil posted an apology video that had a runtime of a little less than 9 minutes. She narrated that she was contacted by E! News to be a pre-Met Gala host and was stationed at one of the hotels celebrities leave from to do content with them.

She explained that she did not have an invitation to the Gala but was only stationed as an unpaid host. After her job was done, Haley watched the actual Met Gala at home with her friends. Haley elaborated that she had always "idolized" the gala as a kid. She also praised her friend and designer, Mark, for making the dress that she wore to the event.

When it came to the controversial audio that she used for her TikTok video, the content creator immediately apologized. She said—

"I am so, so, so sorry that I chose a sound that you guys could ever possibly feel was malicious in nature."

She added—

"If I had thought for even one second that the sound would be received that way, I never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever ever would have used it."

Haley Kalil further explained that she simply loved to use the sounds that were currently trending and this particular sound had been used in over 110,000 TikTok videos and was the current trending audio for a glow-up trend in the U.S. and abroad.

A screenshot from Kalil's apology video (Image via TikTok/@haleyybaylee)

She provided multiple examples of other creators using the sound and also noted that the sound was used by many small and big creators without any negative feedback. Haley Kalil added—

"The sound choice truly had no deeper meaning. I never would've chosen a sound on purpose to highlight wealth disparity or elitism. I never even thought it would be taken in that way because I wasn’t elite enough to even be invited to the Met Gala."

Kalil's voice cracked as she stated—

"I'm not elite I'm a normal person."

Haley Kalil further apologized for not thinking too much about using the audio, and not doing her "due diligence". She even called herself "stupid". Kalil's apology video has already amassed over 6 million views.