N-Dubz Reunion Tour 2022: Tickets, price, where to buy, dates and more

English pop-rap band N-Dubz have announced their return after 11 years. They have also announced new tour dates slated for November. The tour will kick off in Newcastle on November 7, and wrap up in Manchester on November 19. The band is also scheduled to perform at Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham.

N-Dubz reunion tickets

Tulisa @officialtulisa get your thumbs ready 🤗 Tomorrow Wednesday 18th of May get your thumbs ready 🤗Tomorrow Wednesday 18th of May @ndubz pre sale tickets for our tour are available on this link axs.com/uk/series/1476… 👀 get your thumbs ready 🤗❤️Tomorrow Wednesday 18th of May @ndubz pre sale tickets for our tour are available on this link axs.com/uk/series/1476… https://t.co/m8GZdpZQci

The tickets for the reunion tour will be available starting May 20 from Ticketmaster. The venue presale will begin from May 18 at 9.00 am PDT. Alternatively, tickets available on third-party sites including The Ticket Factory are priced between £41.60 which includes the service fee, with £2.95 admin fee per order and £1 postage fee. A maximum number of six tickets will be allowed person and per household.

N-Dubz Reunion Tour 2022 Dates

The tour will take place over the course of 12 nights throughout November 2022.

November 7 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

November 8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 11 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 12 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 14 – International Centre, Bournemouth

November 15 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 17 – The O2, London

November 18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

November 19 – AO Arena, Manchester

N-Dubz to release new track

The trio has also announced the release of a new track titled Charmer on May 19. The group announced the news in a clip on their Instagram account on May 16. The track written by band members Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa will first air on BBC Radio 1Xtra on May 19 before releasing on streaming services.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.”

More about the band

The band consists of cousins Dappy Tulisa, and Fazer who split in 2011 after releasing three albums Uncle B (2008), Against All Odds (2009) and Love.Live.Life (2010). The band is known for releasing singles including I Swear, Strong Again, Ouch, I Need You and Number 1 with Tinchy Stryder.

The band won a MOBO Award for Best Newcomer in 2007 and won Best UK Act at the MOBO Awards in 2009 and released their second album, Against All Odds. The trio's third album Love.Live.Life charted at number seven in the UK and became their third successive platinum-selling album.

Edited by Sayati Das