Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 6: Sam and Billy brave South African wilderness for 14 days

Naked and Afraid season 17 returned to Discovery Channel with a brand new episode on Sunday, March 24.

Previously, viewers were introduced to survivalists Sunny and Steve, who managed to survive 21 days in the mosquito-infested Colombian tropics in episode 5. Now, the new installment episode 6 titled Put Up or Shut Up, marks the arrival of two new survivalists, Sam and Billy.

Though strangers to each other, Sam and Billy are both superfan critics of Naked and Afraid, joining hands to complete a fan-challenge. The duo were left behind in the wilderness of South Africa to strive and survive for 14 days with no clothes and minimal tools.

The official description of Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 6 reads:

“Two Naked and Afraid superfan critics use their armchair survival knowledge to try to endure fourteen days in the jungles of South Africa.”

Meet Sam and Billy from Naked and Afraid

Billy made his entrance in the South African jungle, riding on a Safari jeep. While introducing himself, the Texas native revealed he was an army officer deployed in Afghanistan for a year between 2011 – 2012. He is a superfan of the show who was adamant to prove that he can complete the 14-day challenge, which would be a stepping stone for him to take on challenges of 21 days or 40 days in the future. He said:

“The skills that I am bringing to this challenge would be my trapping and tracking skills, fishing, shelter-making, fire-making, and camp crafts. Use the engineering side of my mind. I think my skills would be on point out here. I am taking on this fan challenge.”

He continued:

“I want to prove to myself that I could survive the 14 days and hopefully I could use it as a stepping stone to do other challenges in 21 days, 40 days or even further.”

Billy stated he wants to be able to say he has walked in the shoes of Naked and Afraid fan-favorite alums like E.J. Snyder and Matt Wright. While concluding his introduction, the Texas native added:

“I am ready to take on this fan challenge more than anything I have ever done in my entire life.”

Billy was paired with Sam, a thrill-seeking woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In her introduction interview of Naked And Afraid season 17, she described herself as an outgoing person who often indulges in camping, kayaking, and cliff jumping activities. She noted:

“It’s very bizarre coming out here feeling that I have nothing to prove other than just to endure and get through it. I’m a thrill seeker, I’m a wild child. I am the extrovert, outgoing, silly, crazy, adventure type. I do a lot of outdoor activities, love camping. I love kayaking, cliff jumping, other than that I am a biker chick. I do a lot of motorcycle camping trips. I feel so alive when I am on two wheels.”

Sam and Billy gained most of their nutrition from trapping catfish but at one point they were also seen eating termites for survival. Though Sam did not enjoy eating the insects raw, she joked in front of the camera:

“The source of food of termites gives Billy and Sam almost zero calories. This will provide them with little to no protein which should not help them at all. But watch them make it to day 14 anyways.”

What also garnered traction was a sleep-deprived Billy throwing a tantrum in the morning. Sam admitted she was trying to stay “positive” and “not poke the bear” for their journey’s sake. Instead, she decided to go for a walk and bring home some food. Sam stumbled upon berries in a bush of thorns. She confessed in front of the camera:

“I have had multiple sleepless nights and I am trying a good way to say this. I mean if I were to act the way Billy was this morning every day that I’ve been sleep deprived, this would have been a really hellish experience.”

Billy appreciated Sam’s gesture of bringing back berries and subsequently also apologized for his “not so pleasant and not so talkative” antics. He blamed his behavior on the lack of food and sleep but Sam decided to bury the hatchet saying “all good.” Later, in a confessional of episode 6 on Naked And Afraid season 17, Sam confessed:

“I would not change my partner for anything. I have relied on myself pretty much my whole life for everything. It is just teaching me how to rely on others because this is a team challenge”

By the end of episode 6, viewers saw the duo successfully complete their fan-challenge.

Naked and Afraid season 17 is available to stream on Discovery Channel.