"Television gold": Naked and Afraid fans react to Ken & Chad's mighty feast in African bushes

Naked and Afraid season 17 returned with episode 2 on Sunday, February 25, on the Discovery Channel. Titled There Will Be Blood, viewers were introduced to an international batch of survivalists including Ken, Britt, Chad, and Sara. The reality show focuses on strangers left behind in the wilderness with no clothes and minimal tools, where they must survive to fetch food, water, and shelter.

In episode 2, Ken and Chad were dropped in isolation in Vygeboom, South Africa, far away from their native country. The survivalists kick-started their journey on an enthusiastic note with the documentation of their outing cooking feast in Viking style. “Skol,” they cheered while preparing food. The phrase and the moment itself have now become one of the major talking points of the episode.

A barrage of fans have taken to social media to laud the participants. User @ashleymorinn reacted to the latest episode on Instagram, writing:

“Hahah this is television gold.”

Ken and Chad’s Viking banter on Naked and Afraid

At one point in episode 2, Ken addressed the cameras, inviting viewers to their “Norse feasting show.” His partner introduced their eating courses, which comprised of catfish and a terrapin. In a witty twist, Chad acted like he was adding non-existent seasonings to the meat, which was followed by a review segment where he boasted about the taste of their meal.

He branded the catfish “delicious” while noting the terrapin, “tastes like chicken wings.” In between, a shot of Ken and Chad cheering “Skol” was played, before Chad signed off from their made-up show with the outro:

“Thank you for joining us in our outdoor kitchen. Hope y'all enjoyed and learned a little something and we’ll see you next time.”

Their witty antics stole the limelight in the episode, prompting viewers to claim that they “want to survive with them too.”

In a confessional, Ken introduced himself as someone who “loves challenges.” Hailing from Norway, he has a world record in death climbing of 31 meters. A Norwegian champion in martial arts, Ken declared:

“Viking is my blood so I’m gonna conquer Africa with it.”

The moment that documented his arrival in the South African wilderness witnessed him saying “It’s going to be challenging” to survive as he found no recognition or similarity of the wild that he was accustomed to back home in Norway. His partner Chad introduced himself as a hunter and fisherman:

“I have a very long background of hunting and fishing. Outdoors is where I like to be. My survival style ‘Get done what has to get done and get it done quick’ and ‘Finding food with whatever means,’” he said.

Chad disclosed his experience of working as a force firefighter has prepared him to take on this challenge of staying in isolation amid the brutality of nature. He added:

“I’m doing this challenge to prove to my kids that anything is possible as long as you put your mind to it.”

Naked and Afraid will return with episode 3, titled Colombian Cave Woman, on Sunday, March 25, on Discovery Channel. The newest season can also be streamed on multiple streaming platforms, including Discovery+, Hulu, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.