Naked and Afraid season 17: Release date, what to expect and more

Naked and Afraid started off in June 2013 and has since been a fan favorite, which has made it reach its 17th season. That's right, the show is releasing its newest season on February 18, 2024, on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

The toughest survival show ever sees its participants survive in a jungle with meager resources, hunt for food, and make their own safe shelter. The contestants are paired in twos and are expected to get through the extreme environment, chances with wild animals, and other unexpected jungle problems if they wish to win the $500,000 prize money.

The trailer for season 17 looks thrilling enough for the fans to be even more impatient about the new season. The tough ex-contestants have constantly increased the standards of the show maybe that is the reason season 17 looks more cutthroat than ever.

Season 17 of Naked and Afraid release date, time and streaming options explored

Called the "Best reality TV Show" by The Guardian, and "Everest of Survival Challenges" by the Discovery channel, Naked and Afraid season 17 is to see an all-women tribe brave through the Colombian jungles. With its first episode dropping on February 18, 2024, the later episodes are scheduled to drop every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Apart from Discovery, Naked and Afraid season 17 can also be watched on Discovery+, Hulu, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. Discovery+, Hulu, and DirecTV Stream offer a 7-day free trial for their new subscribers, while FuboTV gives its new users a 30-day free trial.

For people who want to catch the show live but are in different time zones, the below table should help.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time February 18, 5 pm Central Time February 18, 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time February 19, 1 am, Eastern Daylight Time February 18, 8 pm Central European Time February 19, 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 19, 12 pm, Eastern European Time February 19, 3 am India Standard Time February 19, 6:30 am

The first episode of Naked and Afraid, titled Death by Crocodile, can also be caught on Discovery again at 12 a.m. on the same day. And at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on February 25, before the release of its second episode titled, There will be Blood, which will drop at 8 p.m..

What to expect from episodes 1 & 2 of Discovery's Naked and Afraid season 17?

The trailer already shows the survivalists dealing with a lion, a fox, a crocodile, and a hippo as they navigate their way to the win. The naked participants are also seen sleeping in the wilderness without a safe shelter. According to Discovery, two veterans from the previous seasons are to help two newcomers survive through season 17.

The official description of episode 1 says,

"A hunter and a farmer pool their knowledge to survive 21 days in South Africa. But when the African wildlife proves too stealthy to hunt, the survivalists take a life-threatening risk for food."

Episode 2 gets even more thrilling as a woman contestant starts menstruating in the middle of the jungle with no means to cover her. Its official description says,

"In an international tribes challenge, one survivalist must cope with menstruation in the middle of the African bush."

Discovery also said,

"Scarce food resources and mosquito-infested tropics are just the beginning of what lies ahead for these survivalists."

The naked participants have a satchel that carries a map, a diary, a camera to record at night in the absence of the camera crew, and a thing of their choice that can ease their survival, for example, a hatchet, a fire starter, or a knife. With these resources, the new cast of season 17 will be thrown into one of the most tricky environments to survive.

Naked and Afraid season 16, and Naked and Afraid Castaways can be caught on Amazon Prime Video.

