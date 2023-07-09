What to expect from Naked and Afraid Castaways?

Naked and Afraid Castaways, a spin-off of Naked and Afraid, is set to air at the end of this month. The upcoming survival show will feature multiple contestants as they are left in the wild to fend for themselves and survive in the wild.

Discovery’s press release states:

"In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, stranded with only wreckage to survive, a new generation of elite survivalists will take on a seemingly impossible challenge in the all-new Discovery Channel series NAKED AND AFRAID CASTAWAYS, premiering Sunday, July 30 at 8PM ET/PT."

No map, no bearing, and no tools in Naked and Afraid Castaways

Naked and Afraid Castaways is a spin-off of the Naked and Afraid franchise. The upcoming series, which will somewhat follow the same premise as the original show, will feature nine contestants as they are left stranded on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

However, unlike the previous show, they will have no maps, bearings, or tools to ensure their survival during their stay. The cast will consist of former contestants of the original series who know their way around the jungle, to say the least.

The cast will have to make do with their bare hands, their skills, and the things they can find from the wreckage of a ship, an abandoned military jeep, and a crashed airplane to survive. According to the press release, the challengers will compete in teams of three as they swim to different ecosystems and maneuver through the jungle to survive their time on Naked and Afraid Castaways.

"Without knives, pots, and fire starters, challengers will need to scavenge the area to find what they need to create those items from scratch, using only their ingenuity and will to survive.” The press release continues.

Set to compete in Naked and Afraid Castaways includes:

Kerra Bennett from season 14 (Nashville, TN)

Patrick French from season 15 (Canterbury, NH)

Justin Governale from season 15 (San Antonio, TX)

Bulent Gurcan from Naked and Afraid XL (Point Roberts, WA)

Na’im McKee from season 15 (Aurora, CO)

Candice Mishler from season 15 (North Phoenix, AZ)

Andrew Shayde from season 12 (Lexington, KY)

Heather Smith from season 15 (Brookeland, TX)

Rachel Strohl from season 15 (Oahu, HI)

The network recently dropped a trailer for the upcoming show in which one cast member states that they have no idea what they’re walking into while another contestant claims that "it’s a whole new ball game." They compare it to the original series and confirm that it’s "much harder."

The clip teases the cast members’ journey, during which they are seen scavenging through the wreckage to find things they can use. One cast member addresses the lack of fire and how important it is for them to have it.

Later in the clip, they encounter different animals and species that could harm them, including snakes. During their 21-day stay, tensions will rise, as is evident in the clip as heated arguments take place along with disagreements.

"We’re going to die," one cast member states.

Naked and Afraid Castaways is set to air on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Discovery.

