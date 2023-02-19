Naked and Afraid season 15 release date and air time on Discovery+

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid is back with another tough season and new challenges. Season 15 of the unscripted survival show will premiere on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET. The new episodes of the series will air on Discovery every Sunday at the same time and will be uploaded on Discovery+ the same day.

The first episode of Naked and Afraid season 15, titled Welcome to America!, will take place in the rugged high desert of northern New Mexico, the Sabinoso Region. For the first time in the show’s history, two foreigners are being invited to survive 21 days in the US wilderness.

Discovery's description of the series reads:

"What happens when you put two complete strangers - sans clothes - in some of the most extreme environments on Earth? Each male-female duo is left with no food, no water, no clothes, and only one survival item each as they attempt to survive on their own."

The participants, Lilly Jammerbund from Austria and Samuel Mouzer from the UK, will try to survive in an area with “rattlesnakes, unfamiliar terrain and unpredictable temperatures.” They will not be given any food, clothes or water for the challenging task.

Discovery's Naked and Afraid season 15 will also feature survivalists from last season

Season 15 of Naked and Afraid will feature multiple contestants trying to survive in the harsh jungles of Guyana and Mexico’s Devil’s Canyon, where they will have to find their own food and look out for their safety from wild animals and insects.

The trailer of the show highlights the journey of these contestants as one of them says:

"What looked like paradise turned out to be hell."

Another female survivalist mentions that she wants “nothing to with the desert.” One cast member also complains about an ant biting his ba*sack. One of the most motivated cast members, however, says:

"Everything here is named after the devil. Not today, Satan."

The trailer also shows multiple glimpses of snakes, human skulls, multiple injuries due to the harsh conditions, painful rashes, thunderstorms, and wild cats. Discovery's description of their journey reads:

"These survivalists have no idea what they are in for. This season, survivalists get down and dirty for grueling challenges that are as raw as the third degree burns on their feet. No one can imagine the brutal journey that they are about to embark on."

It is unclear how many contestants will be participating in season 15 of Naked and Afraid. In episode 2, Albuquerque native and paramedic Kami Elsisie will try to survive the jungle of Rupunini, Guyana along with “a tough-as-nails MMA fighter.” Two Naked and Afraid Medics will also try to attempt the challenge on their own.

Other than that, four former survivalists who tapped out early on in their journey in the previous season will also return to seek redemption. Discovery's description of the same reads:

"Four survivalists who tapped out in previous challenges – and have deep regrets about their fateful decisions – seize their last chance to prove their resolve and triumph as a tribe."

It also reads:

"Pushed way beyond their comfort zones, survivalists quickly go from pumped to punished by unrelenting insects, unpredictable temperatures and unfamiliar terrain."

Fans will be able to stream Naked and Afraid season 15 on Discovery+. The previous episodes of the show are also available on Discovery+.

