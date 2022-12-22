The second season of Gangs of London is just as violent and unpredictable as the first one.

Wait, that's a lie.

If it were possible to up the ante on both those counts, the series has managed to achieve that impossible feat.

SK POP was recently invited to chat with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, the erstwhile undercover cop who began Season 2 as a weapon for the mysterious 'investors'. He spoke about how nobody was safe on the show, and while this may scare some actors, the English-born star reveled in such an environment. Read on for more!

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù drew parallels between Gangs of London and The Walking Dead in terms of unpredictability

While Gangs of London is famed for its violence, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù believes that it is necessary to create that aura to keep the audience engaged:

"We want our viewers to constantly be on the edge of our seats. Constantly engaged. Also, from a production perspective, we want to constantly push ourselves, you know."

The violence isn't gratuitous, per the actor. The purpose is to advance the plot through the medium of the fight sequences. The 31-year-old star went on to speak about how despite the violence, the idea was to tell interesting stories and challenge the audience at every step:

"To what end can we tell excellent stories? How do we make sure that what the series is famed for isn't...oh okay, now there's going to be another fight scene cuz we expect that from Gangs of London. How do we make sure that it's nuanced and progressing the story? We want to challenge ourselves as well as our audiences."

The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones are known for being shows where central characters can be killed off at a moment's notice. That is certainly true for Gangs of London as well, where nobody is safe. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù continued:

"I wanna be a part of really great projects. And I think The Walking Dead is a really great project. As is Game of Thrones for that exact reason. If it becomes predictable and safe, then it can be anything. Might as well be a soap. People come to Gangs of London to be on the edge of their seats. To be impressed with the violence. To feel the peril of those characters."

If there is ever a time where Elliott Finch has to meet a bloody and grisly end to keep the story going, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is willing to bite the bullet for the good of the narrative:

"So I'd love to keep working. I'd love to keep playing with these excellent collaborators and in this world. But also, if it's my time, because that's what the show needs and that's what the audience can expect the least, then yeah. Yeah, I'd love to keep working on Gangs but I am also entertained by the environment that no one is safe as any given point of time, you know."

Don't miss out on the thrilling second season of Gangs of London on AMC and AMC +.

