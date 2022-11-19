Gangs of London Season 2 is out on AMC+, and the second installment is just as bloody, nail-biting, dangerous, and exciting as the first season was. Caught up in the thick of things is Lale, played by Narges Rashidi, who represents the Kurdish Freedom Fighters.

Since so much happens on every episode of Gangs of London, it is impossible to talk about the second season without giving spoilers away. While all the protagonists of the series are fundamentally flawed, Narges Rashidi maintains that her character has some redeeming qualities that set her apart from the pack. Unlike the other gangsters in the series, Lale is not driven by greed or profit.

In a teleconference with SK Pop, she also took the time to explain the nature of Lale's attraction towards the now-deceased Finn Wallace (Joe Cole). While the two start off as enemies, something begins to brew between them that plays out in intimate scenes. Read on to find out what the star had to say about her critically-acclaimed character in this exclusive.

Narges Rashidi told SK Pop what makes her character stand out from the rest of the gangster world in Gangs of London

In the first season, fans are given a glimpse into how Lale came to be involved with the Gangs of London. However, aside from her backstory, which explains how she got involved in drugs to fund the cause back home, Rashidi also highlights how Lale's loyalty sets her apart:

"I feel like Lale’s not in this world, this gangster world, she’s not in it for power, she’s not in it for money. There’s this greater cause she’s doing it for. So that’s one. And what I love about Lale and what makes her good to me as well is her loyalty. She’s very loyal. And that makes her a good gangster villain. That’s selling heroin (Laughs out loud)."

Much in the vein of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, the shocking death of Finn Wallace (Joe Cole) in the first season proved to Gangs of London fans that anything could potentially happen at any time in the series. While Lale's character clashed with Wallace's, a carnal attraction began to develop between the two. Rashidi elaborates:

"There’s a saying where they say that two different poles attract one another. I think that’s what it is between those two. They come from very different worlds. They actually irritate one another all the time by everything they do. And I think there is an attraction and a sexuality in that."

However, according to Rashidi, the chemistry between the two Gangs of London stars runs deep. She states:

"And there is also like an understanding in their silence with one another. They have a mutual understanding without having to ever talk about it. It’s an unsaid understanding. And those things I think are what builds that relationship for me."

