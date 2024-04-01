Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 7: Superfans bring "bougie" to Columbian jungle

A new episode of Naked and Afraid season 17 was released on Discovery Channel on Sunday, March 31. Episode 7 saw two new survivalists and superfans, Malu and Kyle, partnered up to complete a fan challenge.

Though strangers to each other, they were left behind in a Columbian jungle to survive 14 days without clothes and minimal tools. Amidst all this, one of the talking points of the episode has become Malu’s remark of bringing “bougie” to the Columbian wilderness.

The moment occurred when Malu and Kyle were working together to erect a shelter made out of bamboo wood and leaves. Kyle pitched “Coconut Castle” as the name of their temporary house, which Malu deemed “pretty.” She complimented their partnership while decorating their shelter with natural resources. Pointing to their campsite, Malu remarked:

"Well someone said you shouldn't bring bougie to the jungle and I think this proves them wrong."

Meet Malu and Kyle from Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 7

Malu Beyonce, the co-host of A Naked and Afraid podcast, claimed that she has watched all the episodes of the survivalist reality show. Malu often takes notes while watching every installment and says it has grown to become a part of her earning. While introducing herself on camera, the superfan said:

“I am Malu Beyonce and I am going to be known as the duct tape girl. To prepare for this challenge I’ve watched a lot of Naked and Afraid because I am an armchair survivalist and I look at all the things that they did wrong that I came up with a solution on how to do it right.”

With her knowledge of Naked and Afraid, the one mistake she didn’t aim to repeat was not drinking enough water. Before beginning the 14-day challenge, Malu emphasized on the importance of staying hydrated in the Columbian jungle. She was joined by football coach, Kyle, on the journey.

Before his arrival, Kyle has begun preparing himself to endure the wilderness by walking barefoot for almost six weeks. In a confessional of episode 7, he explained:

“I am Kyle and by the end of this challenge, you’re gonna know me as the overcomer. In preparing for this challenge I’ve been barefoot for six weeks. Every fire that I’ve started has been with natural resources that I’ve collected. One thing I’ve learned from watching the past mistakes is don’t poop in your water source.”

Kyle also expressed that life has been his biggest teacher and the most valuable lesson he has learned from it is:

“Every time you get knocked down is another opportunity for you to learn and grow from it.”

After meeting each other in the jungle, Kyle and Malu quickly bonded on things they liked and disliked. Malu highlighted she hates it when partners on the show do not tend to make sacrifices for each other. The survivalists began looking for resources while they marched toward their campsite for the first time.

Elsewhere in episode 7, catching crabs made for some of the meals that they ate in the Columbian jungle. Viewers witnessed Malu and Kyle endure difficulties as they went on multiple food-hunting and resource-gathering sprees. By the end, it was shown they managed to complete the challenge and were extracted from the forest successfully.

In the next episode, the show will return with two new survivalists. Titled Unbreakable, the official description of the upcoming installment reads:

“After surviving a near-fatal fall, an equestrian stunt rider attempts to endure 21 days in Colombia. But when she and her partner fail to find food, they must grapple with the harsh possibility of starvation.”

Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 8 will air on Sunday, April 7, 2024.