National Pretzel Day deals: Where to avail, availability, and all you need to know

National Pretzel Day is celebrated every year on April 26. The best way to celebrate this day is to take advantage of a slew of amazing deals at a variety of popular retailers throughout the country. Whether you love Pretzelmaker or Wetzel's Pretzels, you can buy the famous snack with the help of the outlets' exciting offers.

With a number of different flavors, sizes, and shapes, pretzels are unquestionably one of the most popular snacks of all time. On April 26, customers can choose from a wide array of offers and discounts from several companies celebrating National Pretzel Day.

Pretzelmaker, Flipz, and more set to celebrate National Pretzel Day

1) Flipz

Customers can get Flipz pretzel goodies delivered straight to their door on National Pretzel Day. From April 26 through May 9, pretzel aficionados across the country may get a free Flipz pretzel when placing their order. It is important to note that this offer is only applicable if the order is placed through Instacart. The promotion only includes a certain variety of pretzels.

2) Pretzelmaker

Pretzel lovers across the country can enjoy the special occasion on April 26, as Pretzelmaker is all set to celebrate National Pretzel Day by offering free tiny Pretzel Bites. The promotion applies to Original Pretzel Bites, both salted and unsalted. Stores in 36 states will be participating in the offer, many of which are located in shopping malls for added convenience.

3) Thirst Drinks

On April 26, Thirst Drinks is giving away free full-size pretzel bite cups. According to the store's Instagram feed, customers can avail of the National Pretzel Day deal from 5 pm to closing time.

4) Wetzel's Pretzels

On April 26, from 3 pm to closing, Wetzel's Pretzels will be offering a free Original Pretzel. The restaurant offers hand-rolled, baked fresh, lightly buttered, and salted pretzels. It can also be ordered without salt or butter. The company has over 340 outlets, with most of them being in shopping malls.

5) Milwaukee Pretzel Company

On April 26, customers can get their favorite pretzel delivered to their doorstep. The Milwaukee Pretzel Company will provide a 25% discount on all pretzels to celebrate the special day. At checkout, one must enter the coupon code 'NPD25' to avail the offer.

6) Philly Pretzel Factory

On April 26, pretzel lovers will get a free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory outlet, including Walmart. In addition, the first 100 VIPs (loyalty club members) will receive a punch card for one free pretzel for each day in May.

What are Pretzels?

As per the American Heritage Dictionary, 'Pretzel' is derived from the German word 'Brezel,' which is derived from the Latin word 'Bracellus' or 'Bracchiola.'

'Bracchiola' means "little arms" since the pretzel's twist is reminiscent of folded arms in prayer. The earliest pretzels were named 'Pretiolas' (small treats) and were distributed by monks to students who said their prayers well.

All of the first pretzels were soft and the firm, crunchy variety originated in Pennsylvania in the nineteenth century.

