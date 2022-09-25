What are Butter Boards on TikTok? Meaning explained as new food trend goes viral online

TikTokers are currently swooning over the idea of Butter Boards. The distant relative of charcuterie boards is becoming popular as an elegant way to serve butter at meets and get-togethers.

But what is a Butter Board? Well, simply put, it's soft butter served on a board. However, it can come in different versions and variations with various kinds of toppings.

Creators of TikTok love the concept of the dish, making it a trending item on the app. The hashtag #butterboard currently has over 58 million views on the video-sharing app.

The article will discuss the dish and the source behind the trendy butter serving method.

TikTok is filled with different versions of Butter Boards

The idea of the Butter Board went viral on TikTok after food blogger Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) posted a video featuring it. The influencer captioned the video with:

"I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter moo."

In the video, Justine questioned if her followers knew the concept of Butter Board and explained that it was a version of a charcuterie board.

She then explained that the dish needed a thick layer of butter on a wooden board, with flaky salt and other toppings. She added lemon zest, onions, cilantro, honey, and edible flowers to her version.

She asked people to serve the board with warm bread. The bread can be used to scoop butter off the board and eat it directly. She also credited chef and cookbook author Joshua McFadden for coming up with the idea. McFadden published the original recipe in his 2017 cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables.

The video went viral, attracting over 8.2 million views and 1 million likes. After the video went viral, many other TikTok creators came up with their own versions of the party starter.

Marissa Mullen from @thecheeseplate, topped her butter board with colorful radishes, roasted garlic, shallots, fresh basil, flaky salt, lemon zest, micro greens, and chamomile flowers. She paired the board with two different kinds of bread. Her TikTok video received over 39k likes.

Meanwhile, Ereka Vetrini from @erekasfood swapped her butter for cream cheese. She topped it with lox, kippers, scallions, and shaved red onions. She also skipped the bread and served buttered bagels with the board.

Ereka claimed that the meal was a "great dish to serve for breakfast or brunch."

Janelle Rohner from @janellerohner added some heat to her version of the TikTok dish. She, too, used cream cheese instead of butter and sprinkled jalapeno and regular bagel seasoning. She then topped it off with salami strips and red and yellow peppers.

She served the cheese with hot Takis and other kinds of crackers. Takis are Cheetos like packaged spicy snacks. She also chomped down on a whole mini bell pepper with cream cheese. Her video has been liked by 15K people.

What is a charcuterie board?

A Charcuterie board is an assortment of cold-cut meat and cheese served on a wooden board. The dish is often accompanied by crackers, butter, jam, and bread.

Usually served among a group, the dish has French roots. The name is derived from the French language and translates to "cooked meat."

Charcuterie boards are served with various kinds of expensive cured meats and help promote stylized arrangements of food as part of French culinary culture.

Since entering the mainstream media, charcuterie boards have adapted for different diets, some being completely vegan-friendly. This dish is a great way for friends to come together and enjoy delicious food and drinks and catch up with each other.

