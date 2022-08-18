Who is John Clark aka Meal Prep King? TikTok star and author loses publishing deal after misogynistic rant goes viral 

Penguin Random House will no longer be publishing books by TikToker John Clark, best known as The Meal Prep King. This comes after the author posted a misogynistic rant on social media. Due to this, netizens have been slamming the content creator on social media by calling him “vile” and “disgusting.”

The TikTok star, who has over 1.6 million followers on the platform, took to Instagram live on Monday night to put himself in hot waters. In the live streaming video, it appeared that John Clark was in his Bolton, Greater Manchester residence. The 42-year-old started off his video by saying that he refuses to have respect for women and that they should “shut the f**k up” about their rights.

He also exclaimed in the video:

“Have some respect for females? Nope. You’re all f**king scruffy c**ts.”

The lifestyle influencer added,

“I do kind of like pissing women off.”

He insisted that he was “no against women” but claimed that he disagreed with “f**king women thinking they have some sort of hierarchy.” John Clark put on a high-pitched voice to imitate a woman. He said,

“I’m a woman. I’m a female. I have rights.”

The social media personality also shared with his 420,000 Instagram followers that he “got whacked.” The author revealed this after netizens observed a gruesome facial injury.

Who is John Clark? Netizens react to viral Instagram tirade

John Clark rose to fame on social media after posting videos about weight loss and meal prepping. He and his now-former partner Charlotte Deniz often appeared in videos together where they would share different recipes. The Meal Prep King acquired a massive online following, with followers giving endless testimonials about how his advice has done wonders for them.

In 2019, Penguin Books signed a two-book deal with the TikTok star. The Meal Prep King Plan was published in 2020. His second book, The Meal Prep King: Prep Yourself Slim, was released earlier this year.

Internet users were shocked by the influencer’s misogynistic comments. Many stated online that they would not purchase any books by Clark again. Netizens also flooded Twitter with posts saying his opinions were “disgusting.” A few tweets online read:

Liz Rumble @rumblette @chloejayde_ @PenguinUKBooks @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun if anything, he has given humankind an understanding of someone they should *never* to aspire to be like. @DailyMailUK Pretty speechlessif anything, he has given humankind an understanding of someone they should *never* to aspire to be like. @chloejayde_ @PenguinUKBooks @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK Pretty speechless 😶 if anything, he has given humankind an understanding of someone they should *never* to aspire to be like.

Prucilla Tassara @ptassara1953 @chloejayde_ @PenguinUKBooks @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK You're going to regret those thoughts. I don't think even an apology will help you now that women know how you truly feel. Say goodbye to your flow of income from your books. @chloejayde_ @PenguinUKBooks @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK You're going to regret those thoughts. I don't think even an apology will help you now that women know how you truly feel. Say goodbye to your flow of income from your books.

After netizens tagged Penguin Books UK in a tweet showing Clark’s Instagram video, the renowned publishing company wrote that they would not be working with the TikToker. They stated:

“Penguin Michael Joseph is appalled by John Clark’s unacceptable behaviour. We do not have any more books under contract with John and will not be working with him in future.”

Penguin Books UK @PenguinUKBooks @chloejayde_ @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK Penguin Michael Joseph is appalled by John Clark’s unacceptable behaviour. We do not have any more books under contract with John and will not be working with him in future. @chloejayde_ @PenguinBooks @MichaelJBooks @TheSun @DailyMailUK Penguin Michael Joseph is appalled by John Clark’s unacceptable behaviour. We do not have any more books under contract with John and will not be working with him in future.

John Clark’s second Instagram video goes viral online

Following the initial Instagram debacle, Clark went on a livestream for the second time in which he slammed those who were overweight. He said in the video:

“I love getting messages off fat people. You're a f**king mammoth who's like, this tall, and then you want to blame everybody else. You're fat, overweight, stop fucking making excuses.”

The author also shared that he left his partner Charlotte Deniz, who appeared in several of his videos.

As the rant continued, those watching his livestream asked him to go offline and get some rest. However, Clark would not have it and went on to boast about his success. He said in the video:

“I make f**king thousands from people like you. I make more money in one minute than all you people.”

The TikToker claimed to have made $17,900 in a single day from his videos.

