“What a talentless spoiled brat”: Brooklyn Beckham roasted for claiming his career as a chef afforded him a $1.2 million car

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn Beckham was recently featured in TikToker Daniel Mac's video.
For the uninitiated, Daniel Mac is a famous TikToker who goes around the streets of LA, inquiring people about how they can afford their expensive cars.
The creator recently spotted Brooklyn Beckham in Beverly Hills and was quick to question him about his red McLaren P1 supercar, which comes with a whopping price tag of $1.2 million.
McLaren asked the star kid what he did for a living, to which Brooklyn replied that he was a "chef."
Brooklyn's reply did not sit well with internet users who mocked him, saying that he could only afford the car because of his parents. One user went as far as to call him a "spoiled brat."
Brooklyn Beckham was trolled by netizens for calling himself a "chef"
In the video, posted by Daniel Mac, he approached the 23-year-old Brooklyn, who was sitting inside his car and said:
"Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car's awesome."
Brooklyn recognized him and claimed that he knew the TikToker, to which Mac introduced himself by saying:
"Yes, Daniel Mac, have you seen it?"
Brooklyn then proceeded to reply that he was a "chef."
To this, Mac teasingly asked:
"Are you like the best chef in the world?"
Brooklyn said that he's "trying to be." He later advised people to just follow their "passion" and continue doing what made them happy, and drove off in his luxury vehicle.
However, his reply did not sit correctly with many different viewers, who made sure to mention that not only are both his parents successful and wealthy, his wife Nicola Peltz has a net worth of £42million.
Users mocked Beckham's oldest son, saying that he could afford the car by being the "son" of an A-list couple. Some even joked, saying that the car belonged to David Beckham and questioned if he left his "photography" career.
Brooklyn Bekham worked as a photographer and shot for Burberry BRIT a few years ago.
Some people also added that while the celebrity could call himself a chef, it did not pay for the expensive car.
Here are a few more reactions from Twitter:
Brooklyn Beckham has had a variety of careers
The aspiring chef has worked numerous gigs over the years. He tried his hand at photography when he was only 16 years old, but later became interested in modeling in 2014.
He later enrolled in the Parsons School of Design in New York but dropped out only a year later.
Brooklyn Beckham has recently shown interest in cooking and opening his own pub in LA that serves "healthy comfort food." The Beckham kid and his wife, Nicola, appeared in an interview for Variety, where he said:
"I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years. I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it's just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies."
He continued by saying that he was a self-taught cook, and feels like he "would die" for it. He said:
"I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking. I'm almost 100 per cent self-taught. Ever since the start of quarantine, I've done it every single day, and it's the one thing I've found that takes my mind off of anything I'm thinking about."
He added that he did not want to be a professional chef or run a restaurant, but wanted to be on TV. He said:
"I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans, Not like a chef — I'm always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub."
Brooklyn frequently uploads videos of him cooking on his Instagram account. However, he is often under scrutiny for calling himself a chef without proper training.
Inside sources have also claimed that each of his Instagram videos cost close to $100,000 to make.
Earlier this year, Brooklyn lost out on a modeling gig as the face of British streetwear brand Superdry.