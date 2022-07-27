Brooklyn Beckham Superdry controversy explained as contract termination reportedly leaves Victoria Beckham 'guilty and frustrated'

English media personality Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly upset his mother, Victoria Beckham, after his $1 million contract was suddenly terminated by Superdry.

On July 24, a spokesperson for the UK apparel brand, Superdry, revealed to news outlet Daily Mail that they would be ending their working association with the 23-year-old

"Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign. We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."

Brooklyn Beckham became an ambassador for Superdry in November 2021. In an interview with the Evening Standard, Beckham said that he liked Superdry t-shirts because they were "so comfortable," adding that his wife, Nicola Peltz, used to steal them from him to sleep in.

Since news of his contract abruptly ending went viral, Brooklyn Beckham has not remained silent on social media. He has been showering immense support for his wife Peltz's professional achievements.

Victoria Beckham is not in the best mood over Brooklyn Beckham's contract termination

On July 26, an insider close to the 48-year-old revealed to news outlet Heat World that she is "really frustrated" with Brooklyn, who is the eldest of her four children.

"She pulled a lot of strings to get him this Superdry gig. It was supposed to help build his profile and give him some credibility, so that he could start building a future for himself. But he reportedly said no to various shoots and campaigns Superdry asked for, as it didn’t suit his schedule."

The source further added that Brooklyn's deal cancelation reflects badly on "Brand Beckham."

“Every venture he’s tried has fizzled out and it’s very upsetting for her. Victoria and David both worked so hard to get where they are and it’s such a disappointment to see Brooklyn throwing away these opportunities. All the drama and tense discussions around it cast a bit of a shadow over their holiday.”

Brooklyn Beckham's career choices have always been a question for people. In a previous interview, Beckham's new wife revealed that the 23-year-old had earlier hoped to be a professional footballer, just like his father David Beckham, but dropped that idea when he was rejected by Arsenal's youth club team before he was 16.

Beckham started modeling professionally when he was 15. He has previously been on the covers for Miss Vogue, The New York Times Style Magazine and Dazed Korea.

Brooklyn Beckham then tried his hand at photography, along with being a barista and a chef. He enrolled at Parsons School of Design in New York to study photography but left after a year. He eventually released a book of photography, What I See, which was met with negative reviews.

As per Mirror, Peltz discussed Beckham's attempts to become a chef and said in an interview:

"You can tell that when Brooklyn’s in the kitchen he’s in heaven."

Brooklyn appeared on several episodes of his Facebook Watch show, Cookin' with Brooklyn, where he attempted to show his culinary finesse.

She also said that Brooklyn felt very pressurized to please people with his career choices.

