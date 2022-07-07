What would BTS’ professions be if not singers? Farmer, gamer, and more

The globally recognized super band BTS has undoubtedly paved the way for the K-pop music industry internationally. They have garnered a dedicated fanbase and it’s nearly impossible to imagine a world without their contributions.

However, it makes one curious as to what professions the idols would have chosen as their career paths if they didn’t come together.

On multiple occasions, BTS members have provided a gist of what they would be doing if BTS didn’t happen. From working as a farmer to becoming a police officer, several professions are on the table. Irrespective of how unnatural it might seem to imagine the septet in career paths other than being idols, it is equally fascinating.

Meanwhile, ARMYs also have various theories accounting for BTS members’ possible career prospects. The fandom has a rather interesting take on what the artists would do best if they didn't work in the K-pop industry.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the professions that BTS members would partake in if the septet didn’t come together.

Here’s everything you need to know about BTS members’ alternate career paths

1) Kim Tae-hyung

The prince charming of the band, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, has expressed his interest in becoming a farmer or a saxophonist. Although they're contrasting choices, his interest in the two professions is inspired by his family members.

However, in a Billboard interview, he also admitted to giving photography a chance. With a knack for aesthetics, the Winter Bear singer is sure to excel in the field.

2) Min Yoon-gi

Min Yoon-gi or SUGA’s true love is music and he has proved it time and again. The Daechwita singer wants to continue making music as a composer or songwriter, if not a singer.

As a child, he had a knack for architecture and wanted to explore it as an occupation. According to fans, they cannot imagine SUGA in any career other than working in the music industry.

3) Kim Nam-joon

meg⁷🧚🏼‍♀️ @btsarmy2018x Namjoon gonna giving off rich CEO vibes is so attractive. Namjoon gonna giving off rich CEO vibes is so attractive. https://t.co/iGDsN2nUD7

Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, is best at being the leader of the group and nobody can do better. However, if not a rapper, he would become a businessman or take up a typical 9 to 5 job.

Given the idol’s quest for knowledge and love for reading, fans agree with his choice of profession and have proclaimed him as a future CEO.

4) Jeon Jung-kook

‏َ @HELLOKOOKlE in a parallel universe Jungkook would be an Olympic athlete competing for S.Korea’s Swim Team in a parallel universe Jungkook would be an Olympic athlete competing for S.Korea’s Swim Team https://t.co/iZMGQQSe9X

The multi-talented member of the group, Jung Kook has often confessed his love for gaming. Not only is the Euphoria singer good at it, he has also shortlisted the hobby as an alternate career path for him. In an interview with Radio Disney, he said,

“Ten years ago, I was really into the game Kart Rider. I wanted to race.”

Additionally, Jung Kook in another interview revealed that he would like to become an athlete if not a K-pop idol.

5) Kim Seok-jin

seokjinieee.shi @seokjinieee_shi

after becoming a melon farmer at his uncle farm, now kim seokjin as a strawberry farmer🤩 🏻 berry berry strawberry ~after becoming a melon farmer at his uncle farm, now kim seokjin as a strawberry farmer🤩 berry berry strawberry ~ 🍓💜after becoming a melon farmer at his uncle farm, now kim seokjin as a strawberry farmer🤩👍🏻 https://t.co/JWlgUre3Wg

A common notion around Jin’s backup plan is that he wants to be a melon or strawberry farmer. This comes from his Billboard interview where the ‘World Wide Handsome’ revealed that he would be a farmer because he was influenced by his uncle who is in the same profession.

However, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he expressed his desire to become an actor. Fans were elated to hear the news and now await Jin's appearance in a K-drama.

6) Jung Ho-seok

Bella⁷ ✨🍷 @gguksthetix throwback to Jung Hoseok dancing barefoot for the Idol dance break during MMA 2018, he is iconic throwback to Jung Hoseok dancing barefoot for the Idol dance break during MMA 2018, he is iconic ✨ https://t.co/fGLM9dMw0c

The lead dancer of the group, Jung Ho-seok’s passion for dance is eternal. He joined the Joy Dance Academy at the age of 10 and hasn’t stopped dancing ever since. He would have pursued dance professionally if he wasn’t a K-pop band member.

However, a rather undiscovered career path that he has developed an affinity for is being a tennis player. His skills in the sport were reflected in one of the Run BTS! episodes.

7) Park Ji-min

The ‘mochi’ of the group, Jimin has had professional training in contemporary dance form and expressed his desire to pursue it as his alternate career path. However, at other times he has also talked about his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

ARMYs love the idea of Jimin as a policeman and have designed multiple fan art depicting the same. Additionally, during an appearance on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the Promise singer joked about becoming a talk show host when Jimmy asked him about other potential career paths.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far