'He felt a lot of pressure': Nicola Peltz opens up about her and Brooklyn Beckham’s career struggles 

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently appeared as the cover star of Tatler magazine and opened up about her and Brooklyn Beckham’s career struggles. She shared that her husband first aspired to be a professional soccer player like his father, David Beckham.

Unfortunately, he was dropped by London club Arsenal's youth team even before he turned 16. Peltz shared that Brooklyn also had considerable interest in fashion photography and modeling. More recently, he also started appearing on TV to dabble in his cooking skills.

However, Peltz shared that her husband has always been under pressure to impress others with his career choices and did not enjoy the process:

“A lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it.”

She also shared Brooklyn’s love for cooking and said he mostly discovered the passion during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven. Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, ‘This is what you love.’”

Nicola Peltz also revealed Brooklyn Beckham’s close relationship with her father and said that he often consults the billionaire businessman for advice:

“Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and it's really sweet, I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad.”

Beckham launched his own Facebook Watch cooking show called Cookin' with Brooklyn during the pandemic and used the platform to showcase his skills and adventures in the kitchen. Peltz mentioned that she believed this was his calling.

Nicola Peltz talks about her own career challenges

Nicola Peltz Beckham also opened up about her own rejections (Image via Getty Images)

While speaking about her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s career struggles, Nicola Peltz also opened up about the career challenges she faced in her life. She revealed that she started loving drama at school and told her parents she wanted to pursue acting.

The actress gained her first acting role in Blackbird, an off-Broadway play about the reunion between a woman and her abuser, who assaulted her 15 years earlier when she was a child. She then went on to appear in the film Transformers: Age of Extinction and the horror series Bates Motel.

Peltz went on to share how she'd faced countless rejections in her journey and eventually learned to accept failure:

“I've heard 'no' a million and one times. At a young age, I put up such a wall to failure that I kind of became a robot to it where it was like, 'OK, it's a no, moving on!'... It's not easy but you've got to wish the other person who gets the role the best. I always feel like what's supposed to be yours will come to you.”

According to People, Peltz is currently working on Lola James, an upcoming drama where she serves as the writer, director, and actor.

The latest interview comes more than two months after Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham tied the knot on April 9 and made consecutive headlines for their star-studded and grand wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

